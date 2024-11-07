Learn about the work of Arab National Bank across the MENA region.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an interview at Seamless 2024, Faris Alhoshan, Head of Digital Banking, Arab National Bank, shared insights into the bank's latest initiatives in the Kingdom and how is is supporting Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Watch the video to learn more about Arab National Bank's commitment to empowering a digital-first economy in Saudi Arabia.