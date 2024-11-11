Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Seamless 2024: Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA, Checkout Watch the video to learn more about Checkout's commitment to empowering the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an interview at Seamless 2024, Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA, Checkout, shared his thoughts on the future prospects of the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia.

Watch the video to learn more about Checkout's commitment to empowering the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Hybrid Workers Were Put to the Test Against Fully In-Office Employees — Here's Who Came Out On Top

Productivity barely changed whether employees were in the office or not. However, hybrid workers reported better job satisfaction than in-office workers.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

This Influencer Has Nearly 150,000 Instagram Followers and Makes Over $10,000 a Month. There's Just One Catch — She's Not Real.

Aitana López has over 149,000 Instagram followers and brands love her. Is she the future of social media marketing?

By Jonathan Small
Living

How to Achieve Superhuman Levels of Focus with Nutritional Psychology

Could poor nutrition be the reason for a lack of focus?

By Ben Angel
Side Hustle

They Met By Chance and Learned Their Grandparents Had Been Business Partners. It Led to a Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million in Year 1 and 2 Multimillion-Dollar Brands.

"Fate" introduced entrepreneurs Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu. Now, they have big plans to scale their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Entrepreneur Middle East Publishes Report Looking Into The GCC's US$3 Billion Cloud Kitchen Industry

According to the report, the cloud kitchen industry is currently booming, especially as more customers are opting for ordering in, instead of dining out, in a world still mired in pandemic realities.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff