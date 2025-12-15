"2026 will be a major year for Snap, particularly in hardware. Our next-generation Spectacles will become accessible to consumers, marking a shift toward hands-free, human-centered AR in daily life."

BRIDGE Summit 2025 featured a plethora of engaging, cutting-edge experiences such as Spectacles by Snap.

Antoine Challita, UAE Country Head, Snap Inc., said, "BRIDGE Summit 2025 gives us the opportunity to showcase our next-generation Spectacles for the first time in the UAE and to engage directly with creators, policymakers, and industry leaders on the future of AR, communication, and digital culture. It's also a chance to strengthen our long-standing commitment to the UAE and contribute to conversations shaping the next chapter of human-centered technology."

"The UAE is among the first markets in the region where we are debuting our next-generation AR Spectacles. This aligns with the country's leadership in creativity and digital innovation. We are also expanding cultural and creative collaborations that integrate Spectacles into locally relevant AR experiences, with broader consumer availability planned for next year. For example, we just recently collaborated with the National History Museum Abu Dhabi to bring over 13 billion years to life from the earliest eras all the way to the Jurassic giants. With our advanced AR technology, we were able to transform the museum visit from a passive experience into an immersive journey of discovery and learning."

Summit participants were among the first in the world to experience Spectacles and there's even more to come in the new year.

"2026 will be a major year for Snap, particularly in hardware. Our next-generation Spectacles will become accessible to consumers, marking a shift toward hands-free, human-centered AR in daily life. We will also continue expanding creator programs, AR capabilities, and regional partnerships to deepen local relevance and support businesses across the funnel", said Challita.