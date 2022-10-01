Sounds Good: Sony LinkBuds S

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Weighing in at approximately 4.8 grams, Sony LinkBuds S is the smallest and lightest noise-canceling, high-res wireless headphones in the world today, and it's all thanks to its compact driver and integrated Bluetooth audio system-on-chip.

Despite its size, the headphones reproduce powerful bass and crystal-clear vocals in music, movies, and podcasts, and, with enhanced noise-cancelling technology, LinkBuds S provides less distractions too. It gives you the best of both worlds- transparent ambient sound when you want to interact with the world around you, and high quality noise cancelling when you need to focus.

Also, depending on where you are and what you're doing, LinkBuds S automatically switches between ambient sound and noise-cancelling modes. Even better, adaptive sound control helps to customize your listening experience by sensing where you are and what you're doing, and then adjusting ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience.

Over time, the device learns your behaviors, and tailors sound to suit the situation you're in. Furthermore, LinkBuds S fit like a charm owing to a shape that perfectly matches the human ear.

With precise voice pickup technology that controls microphones on both the outside and inside of the earbud, you can also have clear conversations, even in noisy environments.

