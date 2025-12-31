Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive meets the need by providing high-capacity storage that fits perfectly snug to stay connected, whether moving between meetings, commuting, or heading to class.

The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive, the world's smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, is designed to stay put once it's plugged in.

This tiny-but-mighty drive is perfect for professionals, students, and everyday users who need more capacity on their laptop or tablet without compromising mobility. The drive offers discreet leave-in storage for rapid file transfers and up to 1TB of capacity, allowing you to seamlessly add extra storage while staying productive on-the-go. With slim USB-C laptops and tablets now central to mobile work and study, users need compact solutions that keep up with their fast-moving paces and storage needs.

And, Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive meets the need by providing high-capacity storage that fits perfectly snug to stay connected, whether moving between meetings, commuting, or heading to class.