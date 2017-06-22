Tech Education Startup Synkers Is Using Adaptive Learning To Enhance Teaching Approaches

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in September 2016, Synkers is a platform connecting students with qualified private tutors. Parents and high school and university students can search and book qualified tutors based on preferences of prices, rating and location, while tutors can access a network of prospective students and manage bookings online. Utilizing the on-demand economy, the Lebanon-based startup provides tutoring services across an array of courses as well as standardized tests (SAT, TOEFL, IELTS, GMAT, etc).

From having launched with one university, to their current 11 network of universities, in this episode of #EntMETalks, CEO and co-founder Audrey Nakad discusses how the platform has grown and where it wants to head next, how it utilizes adaptive learning for teaching and learning approaches, as well as handling the hurdles of building a tech startup in Lebanon. On the startup's USP, Nakad says, "We're not only connecting students and tutors, but we're also investing on our top tutors."

