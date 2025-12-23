The Journey of Segments Cloud Computing from Self-Mining to Full-Service Operations

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When professionals from different backgrounds come together to address a shared challenge, their perspectives can often help shape uncertain ideas into more practical, manageable approaches. That spirit of complementary teamwork played a role in the journey of Asil Gulsar, Abdul Hakeem, Ashiq Salim, and Arshed Gulshan. Over time, these four friends drew on their varied experiences as their informal mining project gradually developed into Segments Cloud Computing LLC.

Segments is a provider of end-to-end crypto-mining services in the United Arab Emirates, focusing on procurement, hosting, infrastructure support, and ongoing operational management. The company aims to simplify the process for individuals and businesses who want to participate in mining without taking on technical, logistical, or regulatory burdens. Its offerings range from sourcing hardware to setting up compliant hosting environments, developing monitoring systems, maintaining cooling infrastructure, and providing guidance for large facility plans.

The company's roots trace back to 2017, when the four founders began self-mining while each maintained unrelated full-time work. That small-scale operation, set up in a residential environment, offered early lessons in equipment behavior, noise, energy considerations, and spatial limitations.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a home setup became impractical, leading them to sell their machines. This revealed a demand for mining devices in the UAE, prompting the group to shift from personal mining to hardware sales. In 2020, they formalized the business, which laid the groundwork for offering hosting services.

Hosting soon became a focal point as expatriate clients expressed interest in professional support rather than residential setups. This shift encouraged the founders to create centralized hosting solutions that combined installation, monitoring, and maintenance. "Making a process accessible means designing each step so a client can see exactly how their equipment is managed," says Hakeem.

As operational demands grew, each founder began to take on more defined leadership responsibilities. In directing operations, Gulsar concentrated on building the internal infrastructure to support a growing client base. This work encompasses procurement planning, logistics frameworks, and maintenance routines. "A service becomes dependable when its processes are consistent and transparent," Gulsar explains. That outlook reflects his emphasis on structure as a stabilizing force, guiding the systems that underpin Segments' growth.

Meanwhile, the technical and engineering functions were shaped by Salim, who oversaw hosting facilities, equipment procurement, and automation processes. His experience in infrastructure management helped the company refine its approach to uptime and system reliability. "Reliable operations come from many small, continuous adjustments," Salim notes.

Alongside the others, Gulshan contributed to establishing the basic organizational structure as the group transitioned from informal activity to a regulated company. His background as a software engineer added another practical perspective to the early decision-making and helped shape the systems the founders relied on as operations expanded.

This division of responsibilities supported Segments as it expanded from hardware sales into hosting, and eventually into managing large fleets of devices and providing advisory support for clients exploring their own facility builds. The company also developed options for clients seeking lower-commitment entry points or paths to upgrade or resell equipment, reflecting a holistic approach to the lifecycle of mining assets.

As the organization matured, it received external recognition, including the Most Efficient Blockchain Mining Investments Advisory 2023 – Abu Dhabi award. "This recognition reinforced our belief that consistent work creates steady outcomes," Gulshan remarks.

Today, Segments manages a broad portfolio of miners through dedicated teams handling cooling solutions, firmware tuning, infrastructure support, and ongoing maintenance. Its growth reflects a sequence of measured steps: identifying demand, formalizing processes, expanding capabilities, and continually adjusting to client needs.

In many ways, Segments Cloud Computing's trajectory mirrors the founders' dynamic: methodical, responsive, and anchored in problem-solving. Their path demonstrates how a small experiment, when supported by complementary skills, can evolve into a structured service platform that helps clients participate in crypto mining with greater ease and clarity.