The Knowledge Society (TKS) – Dubai Edition is a 10-month innovation program that focuses on emerging fields like AI, biotechnology, space, nanotechnology, and more.

Dubai Future Foundation and The Knowledge Society (TKS) are now accepting applications for you TKS Dubai, an innovation program designed to equip high-potential students (ages 13–17) with the skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

It provides cutting-edge knowledge in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology — all while connecting students to a global network of mentors, industry leaders, and future-focused thinkers.

In partnership with Dubai Future Foundation, TKS offers up to 30 full scholarships for UAE nationals and merit/need‑based aid for others.