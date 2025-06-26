You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2023, a report by Grand View Research showed that the UAE's artificial intelligence (AI) market was valued at approximately AED12.743 billion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 44%, the market is projected to grow to around AED170.143 billion by 2030 as per a report by independent research institution TRENDS Research & Advisory.

The prediction comes in the midst of the UAE's continued efforts to fast-track its rise as a global AI hub, backed by massive state investments, strategic partnerships, and a growing ecosystem of AI startups and institutions. As public and private sectors double down on digital transformation, analysts predict AI is also set to contribute a staggering 20% to the country's non-oil GDP by 2031.

Tarek Kabrit, CEO, Seez. Image source: Seez

"AI is not just a market or a technology to be chased for growth's sake," Tarek Kabrit, CEO of UAE-based automotive technology company Seez, says. "It's a fundamental shift in how businesses, governments, and individuals relate to data, decisions, and automation. The real value lies in how AI integrates seamlessly to empower people and create new human-centric experiences."

Government-Led Growth:

Launched in 2017, the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence set an aggressive path for AI to permeate all sectors by 2031, focusing on health, transport, energy, and education.

The government is not only providing frameworks but also deploying billions in funding and infrastructure. Abu Dhabi's MGX sovereign fund targets AED367 billion in AI-related assets. A separate billion-dollar fund is advancing chip fabrication and data center construction through strategic alliances with Nvidia, AMD, and OpenAI.

Kabrit highlights the significance of this investment: "Sustainable AI growth demands more than software and algorithms. It requires a robust ecosystem with advanced infrastructure, research institutions, and capital. That's what gives startups and enterprises the freedom to innovate and scale."

Human Capital and Ethical Framework:

The UAE is also simultaneously investing heavily in human capital.

Government-led training programs aim to equip over one million residents with AI skills, while the number of AI professionals quadrupled to nearly 120,000 within the last few years. Institutions like the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and the Technology Innovation Institute anchor the Emirates as a research and talent hub.

The UAE is advancing ethical AI through its AI Ethics Charter, federal data protection laws, and ongoing efforts to balance innovation with privacy and security.

Real-World Impact

The UAE is already reaping AI's benefits in tangible ways. Healthcare AI solutions, growing at over 40% annually, are enhancing diagnostics and personalized care. Smart transport initiatives leverage AI for predictive traffic management and emissions reduction in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Seez exemplifies AI's enterprise impact by transforming the automotive retail experience. Its AI-powered platform Seezar provides dealerships with conversational agents that proactively advise and assist, streamlining sales and customer engagement. "The future of AI-powered software is proactive, not reactive," Kabrit explains. "Our goal is to reduce friction by having AI anticipate needs and deliver outcomes before users even ask. That's where AI truly unlocks value. It changes how people experience technology from the inside out."