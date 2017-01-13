The Phab 2 Pro, powered by Tango technology that senses and maps its surroundings, supports motion tracking, and thus, depth perception is here.

Move over virtual reality- Lenovo has introduced augmented reality to smartphones. The Phab 2 Pro, powered by Tango technology that senses and maps its surroundings, supports motion tracking, and thus, depth perception is here.

For the first time ever, a smartphone can visualize and understand its surroundings. How is this possible? The device has sensors that capture more than 250,000 measurements per second to map indoor spaces. Phab 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, which is optimally balanced for a Tango workload and enables 3D AR graphic overlays to render physical surroundings more accurately.

A close up of the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro camera.Image credit: Lenovo.

The smartphone is also equipped with a 6.4-inch HD display, Dolby Audio Capture, 64GB onboard storage and a fast-focusing 13MP camera. But wait- there's more. Phab 2's AR mode allows you to superimpose effects such as virtual backgrounds or cartoons into your pictures. Did you get all of that? In addition to the basics like taking calls and sending messages, Phab 2 Pro gives you two ways to tango.

