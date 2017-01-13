Time For Tango: Lenovo Changes The Game With The Phab 2 Pro The Phab 2 Pro, powered by Tango technology that senses and maps its surroundings, supports motion tracking, and thus, depth perception is here.
Move over virtual reality- Lenovo has introduced augmented reality to smartphones. The Phab 2 Pro, powered by Tango technology that senses and maps its surroundings, supports motion tracking, and thus, depth perception is here.
For the first time ever, a smartphone can visualize and understand its surroundings. How is this possible? The device has sensors that capture more than 250,000 measurements per second to map indoor spaces. Phab 2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor, which is optimally balanced for a Tango workload and enables 3D AR graphic overlays to render physical surroundings more accurately.
