SoundForm Anywhere True Wireless Earbuds, Belkin's premium semi-in-ear design, is crafted for all day comfort with a flush-to-ear profile fit that reduces pressure for secure comfort whether commuting, working out or sleeping.
Compact and pocket-friendly, its small case includes an integrated key ring for easy attachment to a belt loop, purse or backpack. Audio performance is power by a 12mm driver and one microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation per earbud, supported by Clear Call technology.
You can tailor the sound with three EQ presets - bass, boost, balanced and Belking signature sound - while IPX4 sweat and water resistance ensures everyday durability. Multipoint pairing via Bluetooth 6.0 enables connection to two devices at once and an included silicone size-up sleeve offers an option for a larger fit. Each earbud delivers up to six hours of playtime with the slim case providing an additional 20 hours, for ups to 2 hours of total listening time. Fast USB charging offers around 90 minutes of listening time from just 10 minutes of charge.