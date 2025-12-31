Tune In: Belkin Wireless Earbuds SoundForm Anywhere True Wireless Earbuds, Belkin's premium semi-in-ear design, is crafted for all day comfort.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SoundForm Anywhere True Wireless Earbuds by Belkin

SoundForm Anywhere True Wireless Earbuds, Belkin's premium semi-in-ear design, is crafted for all day comfort with a flush-to-ear profile fit that reduces pressure for secure comfort whether commuting, working out or sleeping.

Compact and pocket-friendly, its small case includes an integrated key ring for easy attachment to a belt loop, purse or backpack. Audio performance is power by a 12mm driver and one microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation per earbud, supported by Clear Call technology.

You can tailor the sound with three EQ presets - bass, boost, balanced and Belking signature sound - while IPX4 sweat and water resistance ensures everyday durability. Multipoint pairing via Bluetooth 6.0 enables connection to two devices at once and an included silicone size-up sleeve offers an option for a larger fit. Each earbud delivers up to six hours of playtime with the slim case providing an additional 20 hours, for ups to 2 hours of total listening time. Fast USB charging offers around 90 minutes of listening time from just 10 minutes of charge.
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

