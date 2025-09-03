UAE-based Agile Dynamics Partners with China's Hyperchain to Advance Global Blockchain Infrastructure By combining Hyperchain's deep technological expertise with Agile Dynamics' international business and regulatory capabilities, the partnership aims to accelerate blockchain adoption across emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia, while positioning both Dubai and Hong Kong as a global hub for compliant digital innovation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agile Dynamics Partners with Hyperchain

Agile Dynamics, a UAE-based global consultancy specializing in digital assets and transformation, and Hyperchain, an innovator in blockchain technology, have signed an MOU to form a long-term strategic partnership.

Together, they will build next-generation sovereign-compatible blockchain infrastructure to enable transparent capital flows, tokenization of real-world assets, and new models of cross-border digital finance.

By combining Hyperchain's deep technological expertise with Agile Dynamics' international business and regulatory capabilities, the partnership aims to accelerate blockchain adoption across emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia, while positioning both Dubai and Hong Kong as a global hub for compliant digital innovation.

This proposed initiative aims to deploy the world's largest federated quantum-resistant blockchain network—targeting 18–22% IRR while slashing cross-border remittance fees by up to 70% across emerging markets.

The joint venture proposes a performance-based investment structure designed to accelerate the deployment of fully decentralized blockchain infrastructure across high-growth markets in the Global South. It will operate through an innovative interest-free financing mechanism to allocate and deploy 200 Network Sovereign Stakeholder Licenses across 16 target nations, forming the backbone of a stakeholder-owned ecosystem.

"This partnership is not only about cooperation between two companies—it is about building the foundation for a new era of digital trust and connectivity," said Dr. Li Wei, Chairman of Hyperchain. "Together, we aim to empower governments, enterprises, and investors with blockchain solutions that create real economic impact."

Paul Lalovich, Managing Partner of Agile Dynamics, added, "The challenges of today's global economy call for infrastructure that is scalable, secure, and inclusive. By uniting Hyperchain's technology leadership with our global strategy network, we will deliver solutions that bring tangible benefits to industries and societies worldwide."

The signing ceremony, held at Hyperchain's headquarters in Hangzhou, symbolizes the beginning of a shared mission to redefine how nations and industries collaborate through blockchain—creating a digital highway for investment, innovation, and prosperity.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.

Side Hustle

This Mom's Creative Side Hustle Started As a Hobby With Less Than $100 — Then Grew Into a Business Averaging $570,000 a Month: 'It's Crazy'

After Krista LeRay shared her passion project on Instagram, she realized there was enough demand to start a business.

By Amanda Breen
Growth Strategies

How the UAE is Prototyping the Future of Trade

The UAE is not just investing in clean energy or convening global climate dialogue – it's redefining the backbone of supply chains, embedding sustainability into the very systems that power logistics, manufacturing, and commerce.

By Yahyah Pandor
Business News

CEO Apologizes for Viral Hat-Stealing Moment at the U.S. Open: 'Extremely Poor Judgment and Hurtful Actions'

A Polish CEO has apologized for the caught-on-camera incident and said it was not his "intent to steal away a prized memento from the young fan."

By Erin Davis
Culture

I've Built 3 Multimillion-Dollar Businesses — and Here's My Simple Secret to Success

You don't need a giant audience, a massive checkbook or a five-year plan to make an impact.

By Matt Leitz