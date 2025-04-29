UAE-Based CNTXT AI Unveils a New Arabic Speech Recognition Model

Built in the UAE, Munsit sets a new global standard for Arabic speech recognition, powering seamless transcription across private and public services.

CNTXT AI, a UAE-based data and AI company, has launched of a next-generation Arabic speech-to-text model that reportedly outperforms every global model on Arabic, including those from OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and ElevenLabs.

"Munsit" — derived from the Arabic root for "to listen" — listens with attentiveness and understands the richness of Arabic speech.

Developed entirely in the UAE, Munsit sets a new benchmark for transcription accuracy across Modern Standard Arabic and 25+ dialects, enabling seamless Arabic voice data processing across real-world applications.

CNTXT AI's mission is to build sovereign technology — AI built in the region, for the region — that competes globally. The model is available now via API, and on-premises deployment for organizations seeking full data control.

Addressing the increasing demand for reliable Arabic language solutions, Munsit empowers essential applications, including subtitling for content creators, meeting notes and minute-taking, call center support, and government and public services

To create Munsit, CNTXT AI processed over 30,000 hours of Arabic audio, refining it into a high-quality 15,000-hour dataset that captures a wide range of dialects, accents, age groups, and environments.