UAE-Based CNTXT AI Unveils a New Arabic Speech Recognition Model Built in the UAE, Munsit sets a new global standard for Arabic speech recognition, powering seamless transcription across private and public services.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Middle East

Mohammad Abu Sheikh, CEO, CNTXT AI.

CNTXT AI, a UAE-based data and AI company, has launched of a next-generation Arabic speech-to-text model that reportedly outperforms every global model on Arabic, including those from OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and ElevenLabs.

"Munsit" — derived from the Arabic root for "to listen" — listens with attentiveness and understands the richness of Arabic speech.

Developed entirely in the UAE, Munsit sets a new benchmark for transcription accuracy across Modern Standard Arabic and 25+ dialects, enabling seamless Arabic voice data processing across real-world applications.

CNTXT AI's mission is to build sovereign technology — AI built in the region, for the region — that competes globally. The model is available now via API, and on-premises deployment for organizations seeking full data control.

Addressing the increasing demand for reliable Arabic language solutions, Munsit empowers essential applications, including subtitling for content creators, meeting notes and minute-taking, call center support, and government and public services

To create Munsit, CNTXT AI processed over 30,000 hours of Arabic audio, refining it into a high-quality 15,000-hour dataset that captures a wide range of dialects, accents, age groups, and environments.
