UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure Partners with Shiba Inu to Implement Web3 Innovations Shiba Inu's Operational System (ShibOS) will unify development across MoEI operations.

The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has partnered with Shiba Inu to implement Web3 solutions to support public service efficiency, green infrastructure enhancements, and citizen-focused governance models.

Shiba Inu's Operational System (ShibOS) will unify development across MoEI operations.

H.E. Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, said, "We're delighted to deepen our commitment to cutting-edge digital services. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in our journey toward redefining government services. By embracing emerging technologies, we aim to set a global benchmark for innovation, delivering transformative solutions that benefit both our citizens and the wider community. Together, we are shaping a future built on sustainability, connectivity, and digital excellence."

Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Visionary for the Shiba Inu team, said, "We're thrilled the Ministry sees Shiba Inu as a cornerstone for next-generation infrastructure. This partnership showcases the power of Shiba Inu in delivering groundbreaking solutions. Together, we will redefine how, businesses, and citizens collaborate in a transparent, eco-friendly digital framework."

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Shiba Inu is a technological powerhouse that offers a wide array of blockchain and AI-driven solutions that enable any person, business, city, or country to move from Web2 to Web3.
