Video Interview: Yousif Hussain on AI with a Human Touch in Middle East Business

Speaking with Entrepreneur Middle East at DATE MENA, Yousif Hussain, Data & AI Advisory Leader at EY Middle East, shared his insights on AI adoption, the importance of data, and how businesses can leverage AI responsibly while maintaining the human element in decision-making.

During the conversation, Hussain emphasized that while agentic AI and autonomous systems are generating excitement, organizations should approach AI adoption in stages. "The way I like to break down the AI of today is in three key areas. Either you can automate something, very simple, or you can have an AI workflow, or you move on to AI agents," he said. He cautioned that as complexity increases, so do cost and risk. "You need to start off with the problem and try to solve it with the simplest solution possible. If you can solve it with simple automation, great. If not, move on to AI workflows. If that's not enough, then start to explore AI agents and agentic AI. Because with AI agents, you're letting the agent make a decision on your behalf. Are you ready to do that?"

Hussain also highlighted the critical role of data in AI success. "One thing that business leaders consistently underestimate is data. You can build the most beautiful AI, but if your data is scattered, unstructured, or poorly governed, it will crumble like a house with a weak foundation." He broke data readiness into three layers: governance, consolidation, and cleansing. "Focus on your data governance—are you classifying it correctly, ethically sourcing it? Then consolidate it into one place, and finally cleanse it. This is probably the boring part of AI, but it's the most important for long-term success."

Addressing misconceptions in boardrooms, Hussain noted that organizations often blame technology when AI initiatives fail. "A lot of people focus on the tech, and when it's not used, they blame the technology. Success comes down to people, culture, and training." He shared the example of Microsoft Copilot: "Many organizations invest heavily in Copilot, but are we equipping our people to use it effectively? A one-hour webinar isn't enough. You need hands-on sessions so your teams know how to extract real value. I like to compare it to iPhone and Android: both are great tools, but you need to know how to use them."

On the human-AI balance, Hussain stressed the importance of focusing on what makes humans unique. "As machines get better at being machines, humans should get better at being humans. If we continue doing repetitive work without applying strategy or emotions, AI will replace us. Now more than ever, we need to double down on human skills: relationships, strategy, and face-to-face collaboration."

When it comes to building AI teams in MENA, Hussain looks beyond technical skills. "Mindset is key. Can someone solve problems creatively? Culture fit is critical. And finally, communication—if someone is technically brilliant but can't convey their value, their impact is limited."

Hussain also offered advice for individuals exploring AI. "Step away from work. Focus on a problem in your life—fitness, a hobby, a passion—and try applying AI to it. I started posting on LinkedIn using AI agents to research topics and streamline content creation. It reduced my effort from four hours to 15–20 minutes."

Looking ahead, Hussain sees massive potential for AI in the Middle East. "Every leader I speak to wants to adopt and invest in AI. The region is attracting top global talent and becoming a hub for AI innovation. In the next couple of years, it will be a front-runner globally."

Finally, on the power of personal branding, he shared a vivid analogy: "Imagine each person as an island in the Maldives. Build your lighthouse—share what you care about, what you wish you knew six or twelve months ago. People will notice. LinkedIn is a people platform, not a corporate platform. Engage, support others, and focus on the hook of your posts—it's 80% of success."

Hussain's insights underscore the delicate balance between leveraging AI to drive efficiency and innovation while nurturing human creativity, strategy, and connection—a balance EY Middle East continues to champion.