Virtuzone And Pax.world To Build An Office Tower In The Metaverse

UAE-headquartered company formation and corporate services provider Virtuzone has partnered with pax.world, a platform that allows interested parties to create their own metaverse, to build The V, a metaverse office tower offering an interactive, end-to-end ecosystem for digital nomads, remote workers, and global entrepreneurs.

The V is meant to provide a virtual headquarters to digital nomads who will also be able to establish highly tax-efficient legal entities, utilize legal decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structures and benefit from real-world office spaces and mailing addresses, backed by a digitalized mail distribution system.

George Hojeige, CEO of Virtuzone, said that working with pax.world signifies Virtuzine's commitment to creating a future filled with opportunities for startups, professionals and multinational corporations, especially in the Web 3.0 space. "It is our vision as a company to be at the helm of creating a borderless business environment, where geographical boundaries do not exist and entrepreneurs from all over the world enjoy the freedom to do business and transact with one another in a secure environment," Hojeige added.

