The Samsung Neo QLED 8K ushers in a new era in home entertainment, delivering unparalleled picture and audio quality.

The television offers remarkable 8K precision powered by Quantum Matrix Technology Pro with Mini LEDs, with the Neural Quantum Processor 8K able to upscale any content to 8K.

Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos with Cinema Object Tracking Sound Pro can track the action from all corners to deliver an immersive entertainment experience.

And all of this is wrapped in an impossibly slim 360-degree metal profile with an Infinity One design.

