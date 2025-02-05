"We Got Funded!" Egypt-Based Khazna Closes a USD$16 Million Pre-Series B Round With this new infusion of capital, Khazna aims to further fuel its growth by applying for a Digital Banking license in Egypt and advancing its expansion into the Saudi Arabian market.

Khazna, an Egypt-based financial Super App that offers financial services to underserved segments, has raised a USD$16 million pre-Series B funding round

The round saw participation from new and existing investors including SANAD Fund for MSME, anb Seed Fund (managed by anb Capital), Aljazira Capital (the investment arm of Bank Aljazira of Saudi Arabia), Khwarizmi Ventures, Nclude (the fintech fund set up by Egypt's largest national banks), ICU Ventures, Quona, Speedinvest and Disruptech Ventures.

With this new infusion of capital, Khazna aims to further fuel its growth by applying for a Digital Banking license in Egypt and advancing its expansion into the Saudi Arabian market.

Omar Saleh, CEO of Khazna, said, "Closing this funding round is a pivotal achievement for Khazna's team. This not only propels our core business but also empowers us to accelerate our mission of advancing financial inclusion across the MENA region. Khazna's entry into Saudi Arabia marks the beginning of a new chapter, and we are committed to delivering an unparalleled digital user experience across the region."

