Web3 Gaming's Big Bet Takes the Main Stage at Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi A leading industry panel at GBS Abu Dhabi will explore whether the Web3 gaming sector can deliver a play-to-earn breakthrough with the next generation of blockbuster titles.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Media Group.

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Media Group, will moderate a high-profile panel at GBS Abu Dhabi on December 10, 2025.

The session, titled "2026 Web3 Gaming's Big Bet: Can the Next GTA Make Play-to-Earn Real?", will take place on the main stage at 13:30 PM.

The panel will feature two leading figures in the global Web3 and gaming ecosystem - Yat Siu, co-founder, Animoca Brands, and Sébastien Borget, co-founder, The Sandbox.

The discussion will explore the future of play-to-earn models, the evolution of immersive digital economies, and the potential for mainstream gaming franchises to accelerate Web3 adoption.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff