A leading industry panel at GBS Abu Dhabi will explore whether the Web3 gaming sector can deliver a play-to-earn breakthrough with the next generation of blockbuster titles.

Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Media Group, will moderate a high-profile panel at GBS Abu Dhabi on December 10, 2025.

The session, titled "2026 Web3 Gaming's Big Bet: Can the Next GTA Make Play-to-Earn Real?", will take place on the main stage at 13:30 PM.

The panel will feature two leading figures in the global Web3 and gaming ecosystem - Yat Siu, co-founder, Animoca Brands, and Sébastien Borget, co-founder, The Sandbox.

The discussion will explore the future of play-to-earn models, the evolution of immersive digital economies, and the potential for mainstream gaming franchises to accelerate Web3 adoption.