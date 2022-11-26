Work It Out: Acer Swift Edge
Designed to help you maximize productivity while meeting the demands of present-day hybrid work environments, the laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors.
Acer Swift Edge is the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop weighing in at just only 1.17kg and measuring 12.95mm in height.
The device sports an ultra-slim magnesium-aluminum chassis, making it both portable and durable. Designed to help you maximize productivity while meeting the demands of present-day hybrid work environments, the laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, and it also incorporates the Microsoft Pluton security processor to help defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.
Source: Acer
The Acer Swift Edge also features a 4K OLED and essential ports such as HDMI 2.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports with fast charging capabilities, two USB Type-A ports, and an audio jack. Even better, it offers Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed wireless connections and easy file sharing.
Related: On The Go: Acer Swift X