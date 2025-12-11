XPANCEO Begins Ground Testing for AR Smart Contact Lens Ahead of Potential Space Trials The effort is being carried out in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy MBRSC
Mission Control Room

XPANCEO has initiated a multi-stage testing program for its augmented reality (AR) smart contact lens, marking a significant step toward developing the first wearable smart lens intended for use in space. The effort is being carried out in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The program includes laboratory validation, ground-based simulations, and, pending results, potential in-orbit testing. The prototypes feature AR image display capabilities and built-in biomedical sensors designed to monitor indicators such as intraocular pressure, glucose, vitamin levels, and lactate. In orbit, the lens is expected to integrate with space suit systems to receive power, transmit visual data, and collect health metrics, while displaying information directly in an astronaut's field of view.

XPANCEO and MBRSC will jointly determine the technical and operational requirements for the device before any spaceflight. Ground tests at MBRSC will replicate mission conditions—including low humidity, elevated oxygen levels, and enclosed environments—to assess performance and safety. The program will also include parabolic flights that simulate microgravity, along with lab studies involving biocompatibility assessments and supervised in-eye evaluations.

If parabolic and ground tests confirm the lens's reliability under space-like conditions, the partners plan to advance the technology for consideration in future in-orbit validation missions.

"A smart contact lens is not just a tool — it's the next generation of computing, and space is the ultimate testing ground," said XPANCEO Founder Roman Axelrod. "This mission brings us closer to a future where humans interact with information seamlessly, without screens or devices in their hands — something essential not only for life on Earth, but for missions to the Moon and Mars."

Dr. Valentyn Volkov, XPANCEO co-founder and CTO, added, "In space today, astronauts still receive voice instructions like 'take the third wire from the left,' or use tablets they control with their noses because of their bulky gloves. Our lens changes that: it puts critical data directly in front of their eyes with AR features, improving accuracy, speed, and safety. Combined with real-time health monitoring, it addresses real challenges, like vision issues that affect over 70% of astronauts on long missions, while laying the foundation for a new era of computing."

In parallel, XPANCEO will analyze how its advanced materials—including quasi-2D metals and Van der Waals heterostructures—perform in microgravity and radiation. These ultra-thin, semi-transparent materials are essential to enabling compact, high-performance systems inside a contact lens, and may hold potential for other space technologies such as solar sails and next-generation communication systems.

By advancing smart contact lenses through space-readiness testing, XPANCEO aims to demonstrate their potential for astronaut safety and operational efficiency, while laying the groundwork for wider applications on Earth.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff