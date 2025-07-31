Yango's Bilingual AI Assistant Yasmina Debuts in Oman With the launch of Yasmina in Oman, Yango Group continues its mission of bridging the gap between innovative technologies and local communities.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yango

Global tech company Yango Group has introduced its bilingual human-like AI assistant Yasmina in Oman.

Yasmina, fluent in Arabic and English, is built into the smart speakers — Midi, Mini, and Lite, and is designed to meet the needs of users in the region through natural, intelligent voice interactions.

Behind the assistant's ability to understand context and engage in natural conversations is an upgraded large language model, one of the core components of YangoAI — a suite of advanced AI technologies tailored to the GCC.

Yasmina goes beyond standard functions such as music streaming and smart home control. It offers localized features, including prayer times for Muscat, traditional recipe suggestions like Omani Shuwa, and assists with planning family trips to popular destinations such as Wadi Shab. Additionally, the assistant supports faith-based activities by playing Surahs, setting Adhans, and providing accurate dates according to the Hijri calendar, helping users maintain a strong connection to their cultural and religious practices.

The AI assistant encourages curiosity across all age groups by simplifying complex topics, supporting language development, and offering interactive storytelling, making it equally useful at home, in classrooms, and on the go. It has the ability to translate between Arabic and English, making it particularly useful for bilingual users and language learners, educators, and content creators.

"AI technology is transforming how people live, learn, and connect, and we believe it should be accessible to everyone, everywhere. The Sultanate of Oman has shown strong momentum in embracing AI as a key part of its national digital strategy. We are proud that our ecosystem is expanding with increasingly advanced services designed to enhance the lives of Omani citizens. Through Yasmina and our broader portfolio, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that support Oman's vision for technological sovereignty," said Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East.
Source: Yango

"ITHCA Group, being the technology investment arm of the OIA, actively supports initiatives within its portfolio companies that aim to adapt advanced technologies to the unique needs of users. Therefore, we highly value Yango Group's contributions to enhancing Oman's digital ecosystem. The Yasmina smart speakers will help families, students, and individuals discover the capabilities of AI in ways that feel familiar and practical. We believe that such innovations are well aligned with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040," ITHCA Group stated.

With the launch of Yasmina in Oman, Yango Group continues its mission of bridging the gap between innovative technologies and local communities.

The Yasmina smart speakers are now available for purchase through various retail and online outlets across Oman.

To fully enjoy everything the Yasmina smart speakers have to offer, users need to have an active Yango Play subscription, which may be subject to applicable fees and terms. Yango Play is an AI-powered entertainment super app available across multiple countries in the GCC.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

UAE Opens Golden Visa Path to Investors Without Sponsorship

New rules make process simpler.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

"We Got Funded!" Data Guardians Network Raises US$5 Million to Build the Future of Ethical AI

The investment fuels D-GN's emergence from stealth and accelerates its global rollout, scaling contributor operations, multimodal data pipelines and enterprise integrations worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Cityscape Global Returns to Riyadh in November 2025

The world's largest real estate event is set to bring together over 172,000 participants.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

The 100: A Definitive Guide to Success

From an initial pool of 628 names, the inaugural Entrepreneur Middle East's 100 is dedicated to the final 100 who, in our view, deserve extra recognition.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Marketing

UAE Media Council Launches Advertiser Permit for Social Media Promotions

New regulation to take effect in three months.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff