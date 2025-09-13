Z Sports Set to Redefine Dubai's Sporting and Lifestyle Scene with AI-Powered Multi-Sport Hub

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a city known for its cutting-edge architecture and world-class attractions, Dubai is preparing to welcome its newest addition to the sports, lifestyle, and leisure scene: Z Sports, an ambitious multi-sport hub that promises to change the way people experience fitness, play, and community. Founded by professional cricket players Shahrukh Amin with co-founder Ronak Panoly, who have already reached the threshold of UAE State Cricket, and aim to represent the UAE National Team in the near future. Their upcoming destination aims to be far more than just a sports facility. It is designed to be a lifestyle hub, where technology, wellness, and recreation intersect.

For Amin and Panoly, Z Sports was born out of a personal insight. As athletes themselves, both founders felt firsthand the gaps in Dubai's sporting landscape. "We saw that people were still seeking quality facilities at a good price," Amin explains. "As consumers, we knew what was missing. We wanted to build something state-of-the-art, something that elevates the experience for people who play sports regularly, but also keeps it fun and social for everyone else."

The hub will be home to a diverse range of activities, including cricket, paddle, pickleball, esports, and reformer Pilates. It will also feature a branded café, ensuring that visitors can stay for more than just a quick session on the courts. "We're trying to create a place where you don't just play for an hour and leave," Amin says. "You can spend four hours here, play paddle, have a recovery shake, take a shower, maybe game for a while, and have lunch with your friends. It's a full-day experience."

That vision of inclusivity extends to families and groups of all sizes. Parents can enjoy a competitive game while their children explore the esports zone, or groups of friends can blend fitness with leisure, making Z Sports as much a social destination as it is an athletic one. Amin describes it as "a space where everyone has something to do, whether you're a serious athlete or just looking for a fun day out."

What truly sets Z Sports apart, however, is its integration of advanced AI into the sporting experience. Through partnerships with leading tech providers, the facility will implement AI-driven cameras and analytics to track performance.

With the technology, players will be able to measure the speed of their shots, review shot maps, and analyze volleys in real time. "We're bringing professional-grade technology, usually reserved for international athletes, into a commercial space," Amin notes. "For the first time, everyday players will have access to the same tools professionals use for training and analysis."

The purpose of this digital edge is not just for coaching. Z Sports plans to use AI highlights and statistics to fuel its competitive atmosphere, with features like "Player of the Week" and "Shot of the Month" showcased across its social media platforms. "These incentives will make the games more engaging," Amin says. "People love seeing their progress, and they love a bit of healthy competition. We want to give them both."

With construction set to begin soon, the launch is expected within the coming months, marking the start of what Amin envisions as a much larger journey.

The first facility is only the beginning, with plans already in place for additional locations across the UAE, followed by expansion into the Gulf and eventually, global markets. Over the next decade, Amin hopes to establish five or six facilities internationally, alongside launching what he ambitiously describes as "one of the largest cricket stores in the world" right in the UAE. "Cricket is our specialty, it's my roots. Naturally, that's where we aim to flourish the most in this city," Amin shares.

For investors, fitness enthusiasts, and families alike, Z Sports presents an exciting proposition. With plans to launch in the upcoming months, the hub will offer high-quality facilities, a seamless blend of sport and lifestyle, and a forward-looking integration of technology that can position it at the forefront of Dubai's evolving leisure landscape.

Amin sums it up simply: "We're coming into the market with a bang. Our goal is to create something new, something premium, and something unforgettable."