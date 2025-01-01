When Stars Connect - DCDE x EntME
When Stars Connect: How Saeed Al Gergawi is Championing Dubai's Digital Transformation Journey
"We're building an economy of the future: one that empowers digital talent, attracts investment, and drives creativity."
When Stars Connect: How Alaan Empowers Companies to Manage Spending Smarter with AI and Automation
"Our goal is to give companies control — instantly."
When Stars Connect: How CoinMENA Is Redefining Trust and Access in the MENA Crypto Market
"If you don't know what to do, do something — learn from it, and iterate fast."
When Stars Connect: Accessible Open-Source Hardware by Remal is Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators
"We design our own boards and teach others how to build on them."
When Stars Connect: How BOOM Is Simplifying Deliveries for Small Businesses Across the UAE
"The clients are happy because they get their packages delivered quickly, and the couriers are happy because they control their schedule."
When Stars Connect: How MyZoi Is Driving Financial Inclusion Through Human-Centered Fintech Solutions
"The real challenge is adoption—a deep mistrust of digital financial services."