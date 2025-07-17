This year's theme is 'All In: Career, Money, and Life.' The WE Convention 2025 will discuss how financial independence influences women's lives and explore the paths to achieving it.

The women's empowerment event WE Convention (Women's Empowerment Convention) is set to take place in Dubai on November 1–2, 2025, at Atlantis the Royal Dubai.

Organized by the WE Council, a global community of women leaders championing personal and professional growth, the event expects over 2,000 attendees and more than 100 world-renowned speakers.

Participants will spend two transformative days engaged with inspiring narratives, expert business insights, themed workshops, and extensive networking opportunities.

This year's theme is 'All In: Career, Money, and Life.' The WE Convention 2025 will discuss how financial independence influences women's lives and explore the paths to achieve this independence. We bring together women leaders who have shaped generations of women and made modern women who they are today, with Anna Wintour and Candace Bushnell paving the way.

Dame Anna Wintour has led Vogue for over 37 years. She currently serves as the title's Global Editorial Director of Vogue, and as the Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast. A defining figure in fashion and media, Wintour is a trustee of the New York Metropolitan Museum and chairs the annual Met Gala. She is also a Founding Committee Member for the New York-Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center, which focuses on anxiety disorders in people aged 16–28.

Candace Bushnell is an author, journalist, television producer and stage performer. Her "Sex and the City" columns published in the New York Observer became the best-selling book and Emmy-winning HBO series. Author of nine international bestselling novels, she continues to shape generations of women and has made a lasting impact on how women see themselves in the world of relationships, career, and money.

The ever-expanding roster of speakers already includes a US self made billionaire and co-CEO and President of Summit Therapeutics⁠ ⁠Dr. Maky Zanganeh, Grand Slam tennis champion and clothes designer Svetlana Kuznetsova, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority ⁠HE Hala Badri, Managing Director of Kraft Heinz Middle East and Africa Mary Gukasyan, General Manager of Microsoft Egypt Mirna Arif, Chairperson of Global Women Forum Rana Alnasir-Boulos, Business Director of Energy Institute in the Middle East Hanan Mohsen.

Mila Smart Semeshkina, founder of the WE Council and a keynote speaker at the WE Convention, shares her vision of this year's theme, "It is a call for women to embrace ambition in every dimension of their lives. We no longer need to choose between professional success, financial freedom, or personal fulfillment — we can claim them all with clarity and purpose. At the WE Convention, guests will be inspired by women who've redefined what's possible, and leave equipped with bold, actionable strategies to lead, earn, and live entirely on their own terms."

Mila Smart Semeshkina, founder of the WE Council, and Carla Bruni at the 2024 WE Convention.

During the WE Convention, Mila Smart Semeshkina, founder of the WE Council, will present her third book - a step-by-step guide for women navigating career and financial success in today's male-dominated world, drawn from her extensive work with multimillionaires, political leaders, CEOs, and other high-achieving women.

In addition to the main conference, a select group of speakers and VIP ticket holders will convene for a WE Night on November 1 at Michelin acclaimed estiatorio Milos located in Atlantis the Royal. The evening's itinerary includes a red carpet arrival, musical performances, a gourmet meal, high-level networking opportunities, and the WE Awards ceremony.

Further details about the WE Convention can be found on our website: http://www.weconvention.com