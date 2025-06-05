Curating Genuine Creativity: In Conversation With Ellen Sheidlin

"For me, the virtual world is not a replacement but an extension—a natural continuation and complement to my creative process."

Creative Journey and Artistic Evolution

Let's start at the beginning—what inspired you to merge photography, painting, and and other mediums art into your signature "Survirtualism" style?

I never saw boundaries between mediums. Photography gave me the stage and perspective, painting offered color as a form of thought, and sculpture brought materiality and resistance. It was important to me that an idea could evolve on multiple levels at once.

Survirtualism emerged as a way to bring all of that together—a cohesive system where the physical and digital interact without being in opposition.

How has your artistic voice evolved from your early work on Instagram to your current gallery exhibitions and projects across the globe?

My early experiences on Instagram trained me to react quickly—to capture fleeting moments and respond to the world with immediacy. But creating paintings and sculptures requires a very different approach—one of slowness, contemplation, and inner dialogue. Since I create only a few works each year, I can feel how each of them unfolds gradually, becoming more structurally complex and richer in meaning. What once began as a spontaneous impulse has evolved into a sustained, reflective process. In the past, I was drawn to form; today, I'm more interested in constructing a deeper conversation with the world—one shaped by reflection on what I see, what I feel, and how those perceptions shift over time

Do you feel pressure to keep reinventing yourself, especially as your audience grows?

Sometimes—yes. But I don't see it as an obligation. I have an internal sense of when something old no longer works, and that's when something new begins to emerge. I don't feel the need to constantly surprise anyone—what matters most to me is being in a place where I genuinely feel something that needs to be expressed, something I want to speak about, something I want to look at more closely.

Entrepreneurship and Brand Building

You've successfully turned your creative vision into a global brand. What have been the most challenging aspects of navigating the business side of your art?

The most challenging part was finding the right team—one that allows me to remain an artist and dedicate all my creative energy to making art, while entrusting the business side to professionals who truly understand it. I really appreciate that I've managed to preserve my creative autonomy while building a system that runs efficiently and without chaos

You've worked with major fashion and tech brands—how do you choose who to collaborate with, and how do you maintain creative control in those partnerships?

I'm inspired by collaborations that feel like genuine creative dialogue, where I'm recognized as an artist with a voice—not just as a "cover." When there's a strong connection with a brand's team, our shared energy leads to memorable projects that engage audiences and feel meaningful. Fortunately, I now have the opportunity to choose projects with brands whose vision truly resonates with me. I don't participate in projects unless there is a shared understanding of the creative goals.

As for creative control, it comes from having a clear concept—something I've learned to develop through my extensive experience working on commercial and advertising projects.

What does "entrepreneurship" mean to you as an artist in the digital age?

To me, entrepreneurship in the digital age means building my own system—free from intermediaries—where I have full control over what I produce and how I produce it. It's about discipline, structure, and respect for my time and ideas.

Innovation and Technology

Your early adoption of NFTs and digital art has been bold and pioneering. What excites you most about the future of digital ownership and the metaverse?

This experience opened up something entirely new for many artists: a direct connection with their audienceand the chance to share and sell their work, bypassing traditional institutional filters.

It's important to understand, however, that these new opportunities don't simplify digital art or remove the requirement for artists to deliver quality work. This can sometimes come as a surprise to those initially drawn in by the apparent simplicity of the crypto-art environment. In some ways, this situation has unfortunately discredited those who approach their art with genuine dedication.

It's crucial to remember that whether in the physical world or the metaverse, art is still evaluated by real people based on criteria established long before Web3.

How do you balance the tactile, physical elements of your work with your presence in the virtual space?

For me, the virtual world is not a replacement but an extension—a natural continuation and complement to my creative process.

Every project I undertake begins in the physical realm: with tangible objects, sketches, and set designs. Even when I work digitally, my creations are always deeply rooted in a material foundation.

Personal Philosophy and Influence

You've described your work as "emotional surrealism." How much of Ellen is in @Sheidlina—and where do the two diverge?

They are one person in different states. Ellen is the personal "I," while @Sheidlina is the external, public persona. I'm not playing a role—I'm simply switching between layers of myself, like between subpersonalities. Sheidlina is one of them, not a mask but an interpretation of my identity

You have millions of followers. How do you stay authentic and emotionally grounded in an era of constant visibility and feedback?

I don't read everything. I'm not dependent on likes. There are just a few people whose opinions truly matter to me—everything else is background noise. I know why I do what I do. If I feel I have something to share, I share it. If I don't, I don't.

At the same time, I've met some truly amazing people among my followers, and I genuinely appreciate that part of being visible.

Women in Art and Business

As a female artist and entrepreneur, have you faced any unique challenges breaking into traditionally male-dominated creative or tech spaces?

Yes, there are typical expectations—that you'll be 'nice,' 'pleasant,' or visually 'polished.' People sometimes try to frame you or fit you into whatever feels more comfortable for them. But I don't shape myself to meet someone's expectations—and I create my art by the same principle.

What advice would you give to young women who want to follow an unconventional path and turn their creativity into a business?

Start. Don't wait for anyone's permission. Don't be afraid to be different. Be clear about what matters to you. And don't waste your energy on those who aren't ready to take you seriously.

Future Plans

What's next for Ellen Sheidlin? Any new projects, exhibitions, or entrepreneurial ventures we should watch for?

I'm currently working on several exciting projects. My main focus is a new series of canvases for an upcoming show in Asia next year. These are unique works, each with its own distinct message and meaning, and I find immense joy spending hours working on each one.

Beyond this, I'm contributing to an institutional public art project emphasizing ecology, a cause I care deeply about. For this initiative, I'm developing a sculpture planned for exhibition in the Gulf countries and Europe.

Three of my new canvases will also be shown at Kiaf in Seoul this September. And a special surprise awaits my collectors at Art Dubai next year: in the studio, we're developing a unique product that combines glass and digital technologies, and I can't wait to present it to the public.

And of course, my sketchbook constantly gathers and holds fresh ideas for photography and video art.