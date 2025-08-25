"As we mark a decade since the inception of Emirati Women's Day, I can't help but reflect on how far we, as women, have come and continue to grow —and I attribute so much of where we stand today to the vision of our leaders and the unwavering guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation."

Aida Al Busaidy is a part of this year's #DrivenByWomen campaign, by Entrepreneur Middle East and powered by AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC). Watch her exclusive interview below:

THROUGH HIGHS AND LOWS

Communications strategist and story teller Aida Al Busaidy has built a diverse career in communications, spanning public relations, internal communications, marketing, and events. Her expertise covers the entire spectrum—from conceptualizing logos and taglines, designing and writing invitations, to organizing and executing high-profile press conferences and events, as well as crafting impactful press releases. Beyond the corporate sphere, she has expanded her horizons into television presenting and column writing, deepening her engagement with the media and communications landscape.

Al Busaidy attributes her journey's strength to a support system that has walked with her through every high and low—bringing laughter, instilling belief, and offering steadfast encouragement.

"I am deeply shaped by the women in my life—my mother, my aunts, my cousins, my sisters-in-law, my colleagues, and my closest friends," she says. "They've walked beside me through highs and lows, reminding me of the power of resilience and unity. We share values, we share dreams, and we inspire one another to choose joy, no matter the circumstances. I also draw strength from women everywhere who embrace who they are fully and push through, regardless of the obstacles in their path."

Aida Al Busaidy is pictured here with the All-New Nissan Patrol about which she says, "It's more than a car, it's part of my story." Al Busaidy adds, "There's something deeply Emirati about the Patrol. It's a symbol of resilience, built to conquer dunes and navigate city streets with equal poise. Like me, it knows the value of heritage—but isn't afraid to evolve. I look forward to the new Patrol with the same anticipation I feel for each new chapter of life—familiar, yet full of promise. Because just like this car, I've learned to move forward with courage, to carry the past with pride, and to always drive toward something greater." Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

Here, Al Busaidy adds a reminder of the beautiful synergy that can come about when both genders are equally supportive of each other. "Just as importantly, I stand here because of the unwavering support of the men in my life—my husband and my boys especially, who believe in me unconditionally, and who inspire me every day to be better, stronger, and more fearless. They lift me up at every stage, reminding me why balance, empathy, and determination matter."

"As we mark a decade since the inception of Emirati Women's Day, I can't help but reflect on how far we, as women, have come and continue to grow —and I attribute so much of where we stand today to the vision of our leaders and the unwavering guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation. Their belief in our potential continues to open doors for us to dream bigger, lead bolder, and shape the future with confidence."

STRENGTH UNBURDENED

Living in Dubai during decades of unprecedented growth has strengthened Al Busaidy's confidence and equipped her with the skills to soar to new heights in her career.

She reminds younger generations that they don't need to shoulder everything to prove their worth. "In the early days of my career, I believed I had to say yes to everything, do it all, and do it perfectly—, often without rest," she explains. "I thought that was the only way to be seen, to be taken seriously, especially as a young Emirati woman stepping into rooms where not many of us were present. But over time, I came to understand that excellence is not about exhaustion—it's about intention. It's not how much you take on, but how wisely you choose where to place your energy. Saying "no" does not make you less dedicated; it makes you more powerful. Setting boundaries is not a weakness—it's a form of self-respect, and a lesson in sustainability."

Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

To every young Emirati woman starting out, Al Busaidy advises that "their voice holds value before it is ever echoed back." She adds, "You don't need to overextend to earn your place. Step forward with clarity. Learn to protect your peace, honor your pace, and trust that being purposeful is more powerful than being everywhere. And remember: our ancestors taught us resilience not so we could burn out, but so we could rise with grace, again and again."