LIGHTING THE WAY - HAND IN HAND

With a job that focuses on building Dubai's digital business ecosystem from supporting startups and tech companies to grow, to creating programs that help young Emiratis develop future skills, Hessa Lootah, Project Manager at Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, knows better than most how pivotal it is to have a north star in one's entrepreneurial journey. But upon the pleasant revelation of high regard Mahra Al Hosani -one of the women we've spotlighted in the #DrivenByWomen campaign this year- holds for her, she says: "For Mahra, her confidence and passion for the medical field was always evident. My role was simply to equip her with the right resources at key moments, allowing her strengths to flourish. Mahra since then has consistently moved forward without hesitation and achieved one success after another which has been incredibly rewarding."

Over the past few years, Lootah has managed a range of initiatives designed to strengthen Dubai's position as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. "This has included developing capacity-building programs, delivering research on the digital economy, and working closely with international companies to guide their entry into Dubai from business setup to connecting with partners, investors, and clients," she reveals. "As such, 'Hand in Hand' to me means being present through every milestone to offer guidance, support, and the right tools to ensure someone's journey stays on track.

"The support from others helped me recognize my strengths and unique traits, which fuelled my self-belief and resilience. Their encouragement empowered me to use my abilities in ways that benefit the community and allow me to give back to my country. As an Emirati woman, this constant presence of support has guided and strengthened my growth and impact."

WISDOM FOR TOMORROW

For fellow Emirati women who are paving their own unique paths, Lootah's first piece of advice is to always share insights from one's own expertise and field in order to give real-world perspectives to other up and coming female pioneers. "Also, encourage others to connect and network with a broad range of experienced individuals as that will provide mentees with exposure and visibility throughout their journey," she continues. "Finally, remind them to focus on the impact of their contributions, because ultimately our aim should be for the greater good for our community and country, striving to reach global influence and recognition."

In her expansive career so far, Lootah –who holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations– has been an earnest seeker of knowledge. "I'm passionate about continuous learning whether it's technology, business, or leadership," she says. "I'm also a member of the Dubai Chambers Youth Council. If I had to sum up my career so far, I'd say it's about connecting people, ideas, and opportunities to create meaningful impact for businesses, for the community, and for Dubai's position globally."

But through it all, there's one lesson she says she's learnt the hard way and would like to pass on to her fellow Emirati women. "No matter how driven you are to meet your targets or fulfil your ambitions, it's vital to occasionally step back to relax, recharge, and gain fresh perspective!" she says. "This pause will allow you to notice what you might've missed, refine your approach, and ultimately create better outcomes. Learning to balance persistence with reflection is an essential lesson for anyone during their journey."