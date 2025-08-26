DrivenByWomen: Mahra Haitham Al Hosani, CEO, Pharmedic LLC

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mahra Al Hosani is a part of this year's #DrivenByWomen campaign, by Entrepreneur Middle East and powered by AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC).

LEGACY IN MOTION

Mahra Al Hosani is a medical student and biotechnology researcher with a mission to digitize healthcare to enhance patient safety and accessibility. As the Founder of Pharmedic, an Emirati-led medication guidance platform which reduces drug interactions and medication errors through integrating machine learning (ML) technologies, Al Hosani strives to advance precision medicine by translating research into clinical practice. In leading Pharmedic, the young entrepreneur says she has been able to witness, firsthand, what it takes to drive purpose-led innovation. "This means going beyond surface-level interventions and committing to the hard work of identifying gaps across our clinical, technological, and genomic landscapes," she adds. "Only by addressing these gaps, whether in early diagnosis, medication response, or access to personalized care, can we develop solutions that are locally relevant, scientifically sound, and globally competitive. In my own pursuit to achieve this, I am on a mission to ensure preemptive genetic testing stands as a powerful tool to deliver precision medicine that truly serves every patient, every family, and every generation."

"This nation has been built by the strength of both Emirati women and men, together, we unite in precision, purpose, and excellence. This year marks 50 years since the formation of the General Women's Union, and we reflect on how far we've come since the Beijing Declaration. Our determination continues to propel medicine, translational research, and innovation."

GUIDED BY GREATNESS

While Al Hosani is quick to acknowledge that the tools, policies, and resources offered by the UAE have catapulted the Emirati determination and will to induce transformation into every branch of the nation's being, she also notes that none of this can happen without support systems and role models to light up untrodden paths.

"Pioneering Emirati women have served as a testament to the UAE's unwavering commitment to empowering women across economic, cultural, scientific, and leadership domains reflecting the nation's vision for inclusive, equitable, and sustainable development," Al Hosani declares. "It is with pride that I share that Emirati women now occupy 56% of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) positions, and that they hold a literacy rate of 95.8% in the UAE. This advancement is propelled by visionary leaders such as H.E. Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, and H.E. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General, Emirates Drug Establishment and Chairperson, UAE BIOTECH Research Center, whose dedication to public service has been instrumental in building an inclusive, knowledge-driven society. In healthcare, pioneers like Dr. Farida Al Hosani [Deputy CEO of Abu Dhabi-based Global Institute for Disease Elimination], Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat [Assistant Minister for Health and Life Sciences at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs], and Dr. Fatma Al Attar [Consultant & Director of IHR at Ministry of Health - UAE] have all set new standards for medical excellence and public health leadership, both nationally and globally."

"While I've had the privilege of learning from many remarkable women, it is Hessa Al Lootah, Project Manager at the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy (DCDE), who stands out as a shining example of a youth innovation advocate," Al Hosani says. "Through her role at DCDE, she has championed the values of purpose-driven innovation, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and digital advancement that continues to shape and lead our nation's future."