Maryam Al Ansari is a part of this year's #DrivenByWomen campaign, by Entrepreneur Middle East and powered by AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC).

UNSHAKABLE RESOLVE

Al Ansari's advice to younger generations revolves around staying committed to their goals. "Just keep going. If you keep striking a rock, it will eventually break," she says. "You may need to change your angle, adjust your force, or even pick up a new hammer but persistence and resilience will always get you there. In the end, it's not about how many times you strike, but about refusing to stop until the rock breaks.

Maryam Al Ansari is pictured here with the Nissan Z Nismo, which features thrilling power, razor-sharp precision for the true performance purist. "If my life's journey were a road trip, those who know me best say I'd be driving the Nissan Z Nismo. They see me as fast-paced and always on the move, built for the competitiveness of the road ahead. In their eyes, I'm meant for the spotlight, carrying myself with confidence, bravery, and courage. Above all, I see myself as resilient, no matter what happens I find a way to stand back up sooner or late." Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

"The journey isn't about knowing everything from the start, but about seeking, learning, and discovering the right answers along the way. And don't forget to enjoy the small moments as much as the big ones."

BE PATIENT

She is dedicated to shaping the future of technology, empowering others through conversations, and evolving into the best version of myself every day. Looking back at her own journey so far, she'd advise her younger self to be patient.

"Some things take time, and failure is inevitable. You won't always have all the answers and that's okay," Al Ansari says. "The journey isn't about knowing everything from the start, but about seeking, learning, and discovering the right answers along the way. And don't forget to enjoy the small moments as much as the big ones. Looking back, I realize there were times I was so focused on the next step that I forgot to appreciate the present."