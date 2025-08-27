#DrivenByWomen: Shamsa Al Sharif, Social Media Influencer and Entrepreneur "Knowing that I have a foundation of love and trust allows me to move forward with strength and grace."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

Shamsa Al Sharif is a part of this year's #DrivenByWomen campaign, by Entrepreneur Middle East and powered by AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC).

PASSION BUILT

A true trailblazer in the UAE's social media landscape, Al Sharif has evolved from being one of the country's first influencers into a successful entrepreneur. After years in semi-government and government positions, she made a bold, life-changing decision to leave the corporate world and focus on building her own ventures.

Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

A fitness enthusiast and passionate collector of watches and handbags, Al Sharif has transformed her passions into thriving businesses, from founding an exclusive club for watch collectors to launching a social media, events, production, and consulting company, as well as her own fashion line. She is grateful for the support she received along the way.

Shamsa Al Sharif is pictured here with the Nissan Patrol, which offers a bold design and unstoppable presence for the stylish trendsetter. "I've always been drawn to family cars from Arabian Automobiles Company," Al Sharif says. "To me, they represent reliability, comfort, and a sense of belonging—qualities that mirror my own approach to life. Just as a family car brings people together and makes every journey meaningful, I strive to connect with others, nurture relationships, and create lasting memories. It's a reflection of the woman I am today—elegant in style, grounded in purpose, and always moving forward with the people who matter most." Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

"The encouragement of my family and close circle has given me the confidence to embrace challenges, stay true to my values, and pursue my ambitions with purpose," Al Sharif says. "Knowing that I have a foundation of love and trust allows me to move forward with strength and grace."

"My journey has been deeply shaped by the unwavering support of my family and close circle."

AUTHENTICITY WINS

Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

Al Sharif believes the most powerful lesson for any young Emirati woman is to embrace her true self — because authenticity is the greatest strength of all. "There will always be trends, expectations, and pressures to fit a certain mold, but staying true to yourself will open the right doors and attract the right opportunities. It's not always the easiest path, but it's the one that allows you to grow with integrity and live with pride."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

This AI-Driven Scam Is Draining Retirement Funds—And No One Is Safe, According to the FBI

A three-phase phishing scam utilizes a team of impostors — and so far has drained an estimated $1 billion from the savings accounts of seniors.

By David James
Entrepreneurs

Dubai's Homegrown Laundry Success Story, WashOn Launches Upgraded App for Next-Day Service

Women-led, fully bootstrapped brand combines premium service with in-house technology to meet the city's fast-paced lifestyle

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Women Entrepreneur®

#DrivenByWomen: Shamsa Al Sharif, Social Media Influencer and Entrepreneur

"Knowing that I have a foundation of love and trust allows me to move forward with strength and grace."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Decisive Zone Marks Sixth Anniversary with AED250,000 Giveaway

Prize to celebrate anniversary.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

The How-To: Driving Growth through Leadership Innovation

The route to leadership innovation lies in a combination of academic learning and practical experience.

By Dr. Panagiotis Kokkalis