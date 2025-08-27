DrivenByWomen: Shamsa Al Sharif, Social Media Influencer and Entrepreneur

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shamsa Al Sharif is a part of this year's #DrivenByWomen campaign, by Entrepreneur Middle East and powered by AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC).

PASSION BUILT

A true trailblazer in the UAE's social media landscape, Al Sharif has evolved from being one of the country's first influencers into a successful entrepreneur. After years in semi-government and government positions, she made a bold, life-changing decision to leave the corporate world and focus on building her own ventures.

A fitness enthusiast and passionate collector of watches and handbags, Al Sharif has transformed her passions into thriving businesses, from founding an exclusive club for watch collectors to launching a social media, events, production, and consulting company, as well as her own fashion line. She is grateful for the support she received along the way.

Shamsa Al Sharif is pictured here with the Nissan Patrol, which offers a bold design and unstoppable presence for the stylish trendsetter. "I've always been drawn to family cars from Arabian Automobiles Company," Al Sharif says. "To me, they represent reliability, comfort, and a sense of belonging—qualities that mirror my own approach to life. Just as a family car brings people together and makes every journey meaningful, I strive to connect with others, nurture relationships, and create lasting memories. It's a reflection of the woman I am today—elegant in style, grounded in purpose, and always moving forward with the people who matter most."

"The encouragement of my family and close circle has given me the confidence to embrace challenges, stay true to my values, and pursue my ambitions with purpose," Al Sharif says. "Knowing that I have a foundation of love and trust allows me to move forward with strength and grace."

AUTHENTICITY WINS

Al Sharif believes the most powerful lesson for any young Emirati woman is to embrace her true self — because authenticity is the greatest strength of all. "There will always be trends, expectations, and pressures to fit a certain mold, but staying true to yourself will open the right doors and attract the right opportunities. It's not always the easiest path, but it's the one that allows you to grow with integrity and live with pride."