"From encouraging me to aim higher as a student, to offering emotional support as a wife and mother, and providing guidance and trust in my abilities as a banker — I'm truly grateful for the support that has shaped the person I am today."

Sumeya Raisi is a part of this year's #DrivenByWomen campaign, by Entrepreneur Middle East and powered by AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC). Watch her exclusive interview below:

IMPACT DRIVEN

With over 14 years of experience in the banking and retail sectors, Raisi currently leads a team within the Priority Banking division of a leading financial institution, managing high-net-worth client relationships and ensuring the delivery of personalized financial solutions and exceptional service. Her career includes extensive experience in branch banking, covering customer service, operations, and sales. In addition, Raisi has worked in the retail sector, specifically in shopping mall operations, where she was responsible for tenant management, facility coordination, and overall customer experience. This diverse background has strengthened her leadership skills and business acumen. "The belief of my support system in me helped me grow stronger and more confident, both personally and professionally," Raisi says. "From encouraging me to aim higher as a student, to offering emotional support as a wife and mother, and providing guidance and trust in my abilities as a banker — I'm truly grateful for the support that has shaped the person I am today."

Sumeya Raisi is pictured here with the All-New Nissan PATROL, which is a bold vehicle that offers a commanding presence and rugged sophistication. "I chose the Nissan Patrol because it reflects my own sense of practicality. I admire the prestige, power, and lasting value it represents — qualities that connect strongly with me as well!" Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company

Inspired by the support she has received, Raisi is deeply committed to giving back. She actively engages in initiatives that champion education, healthcare, and people of determination, reflecting her dedication to creating a meaningful impact both professionally and within the community.

"My journey wouldn't be what it is without the support of the people around me. It starts with my family — my parents, siblings, sister-in-law, and especially my husband — who have always stood by me. Along the way, I've been fortunate to have amazing friends, teachers, and managers who supported me through every phase.

BALANCE EARNED

Raisi has learned that nothing worthwhile comes easy. "Hard work, dedication, and intention are key," she says. "Every young woman must choose whether she simply wants to go with the flow or strive to become someone who brings value to herself, her family, and her country." She adds that finding the right balance between work and personal life takes dedication, intention, and the courage to prioritize what truly matters. "There were times I prioritized my social life over work, which affected my performance and added stress," she says. "Other times, I was so focused on work that I missed precious moments like my child's first steps or a school concert — and that hurt deeply. It took time, reflection, and effort, but I eventually found a way to give the right attention, energy, and love to both my personal and professional life. Today, I can confidently say I do my best to keep my family, friends, and workplace happy."

Image courtesy AW Rostamani Arabian Automobiles Company



Raisi points out that every Emirati woman walks a different path — whether she's a housewife, working professional, mother, or all of the above — but her advice is the same for all of them. "Work hard, be proud of what you do, and make sure your efforts benefit not only yourself, but your family — especially your children, who are the future — and your country. Everything we do contributes to preserving our values and building a better UAE."