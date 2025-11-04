You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From November 1–2, 2025 the WE Convention (Women's Empowerment Convention) — the world's largest women's empowerment event organized by the WE Council — brought together over 100 world-renowned speakers and 2,500 participants representing more than 100 countries at the Atlantis The Royal.

The UAE, other GCC nations, the United Kingdom, the United States, CIS countries, and the European Union were among the top regions represented at the event. All tickets for the WE Convention sold out nearly a month before the event began, proving the growing global interest in women's empowerment.

H.E. Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future. Image courtesy WE Convention

"This year's WE Convention has exceeded every expectation — in scale, impact, and spirit," said Mila Semeshkina, founder of the WE Convention. "We have grown not only in numbers but in the depth of dialogue, the excellence of our speakers, and the engagement from our global audience. Our voice is now heard by over a billion women worldwide. Each year, the WE community becomes stronger, more ambitious, and more united in shaping the future of women's leadership."

Dame Anna Wintour with Mila Semeshkia. Image courtesy WE Convention

Under the theme "ALL IN: Career, Money, and Life," this year's WE Convention examined the power of financial independence and the diverse ways women around the world are defining success on their own terms. The two-day program featured 24 keynote sessions, 14 thought-provoking roundtables with industry leaders, 6 hands-on workshops, 4 topic-specific professional meetups, and 42 personal mentorship meetings. The discussions spanned key topics such as redefining women's roles in business, building global brands, fostering innovation, advancing the creative economy, and exploring how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of entrepreneurship.

In a powerful address, Dame Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director of Vogue, shared her insights on women's leadership, perseverance, and ongoing challenges that remain. "Of course the glass ceiling still exists for women. And we just have to keep knocking on the glass and we will get there. We have to use our voices and our platforms. We have to stand up for what we believe in," Wintour said.

Amira Sajwani (DAMAC, Prypco, and Amali Properties), Mona Ataya (Mumzworld), Donna Benton (the Entertainer), Amnah Ajmal (fintech leader), Maria Galabova (Keto Kartel) with Entrepreneur Middle East's Managing Editor Tamara Pupic. Image courtesy WE Convention

Turning to the theme of leadership, Wintour emphasized the importance of collaboration and constructive disagreement. "As a leader, I believe in surrounding myself with people I trust and genuinely enjoy working with, individuals who bring diverse ways of thinking to the table. I empower my team to make their own decisions; I don't micromanage, I let people do what they're best at. For me, my strength is not in doing everything but in recognizing talent and good ideas in others," she shared.

Wintour also spoke about balance and passion as the foundations of lasting success. "I always get up early, but in terms of the work day, no two days are the same. Weekends are very important to me, they are a time to unwind, read, play sports, walk my dogs and watch movies. I also make sure to leave work at a normal hour and I am a great theatre-goer. That balance is so important, and I encourage my team to do the same as well," she concluded.

Mila Semeshkina, founder of the WE Convention. Image courtesy WE Convention

In an inspiring conversation, Candace Bushnell, international best-selling author and creator of the globally acclaimed series "Sex and the City," reflected on the power of independence, ambition, and the enduring impact of her work on generations of women around the world. "Even as a little girl, I realized I didn't think the way women were expected to think," Bushnell shared. "In the 1960s, women were often encouraged to pursue only a few professions. I wanted to show women a different way to think and a different way to look at their lives. Young women today are so bold and accomplished. They're not afraid to be on their own," she added.

Candace Bushnell wirth Mila Semeshkina. Image courtesy WE Convention

Discussing career and life, Bushnell was direct. "The most important thing is being independent and making your own money," she said. "Always have some part of yourself you can rely on. My one piece of advice to young women would be simple: focus on building your confidence and independence. Financial empowerment gives women freedom, security, and choice." She concluded by underscoring the value of women supporting one another. "Women need to come together more to lift each other up," Bushnell said. "We're stronger when we stand side by side and celebrate each other's success."

The impressive speaker lineup also included prominent government leaders H.E. Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and H.E. Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority. Business leaders included Dr. Maky Zanganeh, U.S. self-made billionaire and Co-CEO & President of Summit Therapeutics; Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties; Mary Gukasyan, Managing Director of Kraft Heinz Middle East & Africa; Mirna Arif, General Manager for Middle East and Africa Growth Markets; Alina Nazarova, Director of Premium and Private Banking at Alfa-Bank; Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director of Landmark Group; and Tina Ghafurian, Chief Operating Officer at Omorfia Group. The conference also welcomed celebrated athlete Nawal El Moutawakel, Olympic champion and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee; Grand Slam tennis champion and sports-fashion designer Svetlana Kuznetsova; celebrity and entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian; and Angela Orlov, Co-Founder and Head of Design at ORLOV Jewelry.

Image courtesy WE Convention

In addition to the main event, the WE Night on November 1 at the Michelin-acclaimed estiatorio Milos, located at Atlantis The Royal, proved to be one of the most notable social events in Dubai's vibrant nightlife scene. The evening featured red-carpet arrivals, a fashion show by ORLOV Jewelry, a display of Schiaparelli Couture, a musical performance by Jodok Cello, a gourmet dinner, and high-level networking.

Further details about the WE Convention can be found HERE.