Selected women-led startups will have access to up to 550,000 AED (US$ 150,000) in equity-free funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Futuremakers Women in Tech UAE Accelerator is part of Standard Chartered's global Futuremakers program, which aims to promote economic inclusion for disadvantaged young people.

It is delivered in partnership with in partnership with UAE-based impact platform Companies Creating Change (C3) and Village Capital.

In the UAE, the accelerator focuses on supporting women-led tech startups through tailored training, catalytic funding, and access to world-class networks.

C3 will deliver the programme locally, leveraging its proven expertise in entrepreneur support and ecosystem development.

Through the initiative, selected startups will have access to up to 550,000 AED (US$ 150,000) in equity-free funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation. Across all participating markets, more than AED2.2 million (US$ 600,000) in catalytic grants will be distributed annually. Founders will also benefit from a bespoke curriculum, expert mentorship, and exposure to regional and global investors.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan, at Standard Chartered, said, "The Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator reflects our commitment to advancing economic inclusion and empowering women entrepreneurs to thrive. Launching our seventh cohort in the UAE is a testament to our long-standing support for the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem, and to helping innovative, women-led businesses access the resources, networks, and funding they need to scale their impact. It also underlines our broader commitment to championing women's empowerment and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the communities we serve."

The Standard Chartered Futuremakers Women in Tech Accelerator builds on the successful global track record of the Women in Tech initiative, which has supported over 4,000 women across 17 markets since inception.