The Middle East Young Talents Program marks its 12th edition, celebrating Arab women advancing STEM and empowering 63 researchers with AED3.8 million in endowments.

The 12th edition of the L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Regional Young Talents Program, held in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, recognized twelve Arab female researchers for their contributions to science and innovation.

The program highlights outstanding work across key STEM fields and supports scientific advancement in the region. Since its global launch in 1998, the For Women in Science initiative has honored more than 4,700 researchers from over 140 countries. In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), 63 researchers have been awarded a total of AED 3.8 million in endowments to advance their research.

Despite progress, women remain underrepresented in scientific research, accounting for only one third of researchers worldwide, according to UNESCO. The Middle East edition of the program aims to address this gap by recognizing scientific excellence and supporting national innovation strategies across the GCC.

The 2025 and 2024 awardees represent a wide range of disciplines, including aerospace robotics, sustainable agriculture, personalized medicine, climate resilience, genetics, nanotechnology, epidemiology, and autism research.

2025 Awardees

PhD Students

• Aysha Ali Samra AlShehhi (UAE) – Bio-inspired robotic arm for aero-engine inspection and repair.

• Fatimah Abdulhakim (Saudi Arabia) – Plant immunity research to enhance crop resilience.

• Ohood Al-Ghadani (Oman) – Optimizing packaging design to reduce post-harvest loss.

Post-Doctorate Researchers

• Dr. Nadine Hosny El Said (UAE) – Epigenetics and RNA-based therapeutic applications.

• Dr. Ayat Hammad (Qatar) – Microbiome-driven approaches to disease prevention and treatment.

• Dr. Fatemah Jawad Bahman (Kuwait) – Genetic links between diet, inflammation, and metabolic disease.

2024 Awardees

PhD Students

• Fatima Alshamsi (UAE) – Gene identification related to diabetic cardiovascular complications.

• Dr. Israa Al Hussain Al Hassan Othman (UAE) – Quantum dots and nanocomposites for photocatalysis.

• Dr. Taiba Alamoudi (Saudi Arabia) – Climate impacts and biotechnological potential of seaweed.

Post-Doctorate Researchers

• Dr. Leena Ali Ibrahim (Saudi Arabia) – Autism research focused on inhibitory neuron circuits.

• Dr. Entessar Al-Hetlani (Kuwait) – Deep UV Raman spectroscopy for forensic identification.

• Dr. Hiam Souheil Chemaitelly (Qatar) – Epidemiology of respiratory infections and intervention effectiveness.

A regional jury comprising leading scientists from across the Middle East evaluated the submissions for the 12th edition. The program continues to support research excellence and broaden opportunities for women in the region's scientific community.