Huda Beauty has announced that it will sell its ownership in KAYALI, the fragrance business founded by Huda and Mona Kattan in 2018. The separation comes after years of developing the brand in Dubai, and establishing it as a globally renowned Middle Eastern brand.

KAYALI's face and the driving force behind its growth, Mona Kattan, will now partner with General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, to jointly own KAYALI post-sale and to support the brand's expansion plans.

With General Atlantic's investment, KAYALI will now operate as an independent company, marking a significant step forward in its journey.

Founded by Huda and Mona Kattan in 2018 under the umbrella of parent company Huda Beauty, KAYALI has rapidly become a disruptive force in the fragrance industry. Under the creative vision of Mona Kattan, the brand quickly evolved into a powerhouse, gaining global recognition for its unique approach to modern perfumery.

KAYALI's partnership with General Atlantic will provide the necessary resources and expertise to accelerate the brand's evolution while maintaining its authenticity, creativity, and deep connection with its community.

Mona Kattan will continue her role as KAYALI's CEO, leading the brand into its next phase of growth and transformation.

Additionally, Huda Beauty will fully redeem the ownership interest that TSG Consumer has held in it since 2017. With this move, Huda Beauty is making history as one of the few established beauty brands to return to full founder ownership.

Huda Kattan will continue to lead Huda Beauty, independently in a bid to continue driving the brand to new heights as a global beauty powerhouse.

"This is such a pivotal moment for KAYALI, and we are very excited for the next chapter of Mona and KAYALI's journey," Huda Kattan, founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, said. "It's been such an amazing experience working so closely with Mona over the years - I have loved every minute of it, and I'm also so excited to see what the future holds as KAYALI continues to grow. I'm so unbelievably proud of Mona's success and I'll always be cheering her on!"

"From day one, my mission has been to create a fragrance brand that inspires confidence, creativity, and self-expression," Mona Kattan said. "As we transition into an independent company, our partnership with General Atlantic will unlock new opportunities, expand our global presence, and continue disrupting the fragrance industry with bold innovation."

Melis Kahya Akar, Managing Director and Head of Consumer for EMEA at General Atlantic, added: "Fragrance is one of the fastest growing segments in the beauty industry, and KAYALI has redefined the sector through its imagination, authenticity, and emotional connection to consumers around the world. Mona has built something truly special – a brand that resonates across generations and cultures, enabling personalization and attracting both fragrance enthusiasts and newcomers to the category alike. We see immense opportunity for KAYALI to continue its growth journey as the brand expands its global community, unveils new products, and continues to push the boundaries of scent storytelling. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Mona and her team on this next chapter as they bring these ambitions to life."

Goldman Sachs International served as Huda Beauty's financial advisor, and Gibson Dunn served as its legal advisor. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom served as Mona Kattan's legal advisor. Raymond James served as General Atlantic's financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins served as its legal advisor. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval.