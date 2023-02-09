Nominations Are Now Open For The 2023 Achieving Women Awards And Forum On March 1

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Achieving Women Awards And Forum that will be staged by Entrepreneur Middle East Impact at Sofitel The Palm on March 1, 2023.

learn more about Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Middle East

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Achieving Women Awards, an initiative of Entrepreneur Middle East Impact to recognize and celebrate the most prominent business women from the Middle East. On the same day, March 1, 2023, Entrepreneur Middle East will also stage the sixth edition of its flagship Achieving Women Forum at Sofitel The Palm.

Nominations for the 2023 Achieving Women Awards can be submitted HERE by February 15, 2023.

Those interested in attending the 2023 Achieving Women Forum by Entrepreneur Middle East, which will include the 2023 Achieving Women Awards ceremony, can register HERE.

As an ode to the International Women's Day 2023 theme of #EmbraceEquity, this year's edition of the Achieving Women Forum will aim to explore actionable strategies that can help rebuild our world of work to be both inclusive and equitable.

This year's installment of the Achieving Women Forum will feature a mix of keynotes, masterclasses, and panel discussions aimed at building a gender equal world. More information about the agenda can be found HERE.

Nominations for the 2023 Achieving Women Awards can be submitted HERE by February 15, 2023.

Those interested in attending the 2023 Achieving Women Forum by Entrepreneur Middle East, which will include the 2023 Achieving Women Awards ceremony, can register HERE.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Entrepreneur Awards Women Entrepreneur™ Dubai middle east UAE

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

How to Make Thousands of Dollars on the Side As a Virtual Assistant

Apply your skills and experience to create a lucrative virtual assistant side hustle or full-time business.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Leadership

Two Stanford Professors Explain How to Produce Hundreds of World-Changing Ideas In 1 Hour

Cramming everyone into a conference room to "spitball" is a disaster. But with some structure and a system, literally thousands of ideas are within reach.

By Jeremy Utley and Perry Klebahn

By Ben Angel

Living

Invest in Yourself: 10 Things Every Working Woman Should Do This Year

When striving for success, it is easy to forget about your mental and physical health. But without health, you cannot fully succeed. Follow these ten lifestyle strategies for success in your personal and professional life.

By Kelly Hyman

Starting a Business

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before Founding My Own Company

It's nearly impossible to know everything before starting a company, but here are five essentials I wish I knew before founding my own.

By Cyrus Claffey

Making a Change

6 Ways to Make Money from Home

Working from home has plenty of benefits, but how can you get started? Explore popular ways entrepreneurs are making money from the comfort of their homes.

By Entrepreneur Deals