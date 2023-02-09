Nominations Are Now Open For The 2023 Achieving Women Awards And Forum On March 1

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Achieving Women Awards And Forum that will be staged by Entrepreneur Middle East Impact at Sofitel The Palm on March 1, 2023.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Achieving Women Awards, an initiative of Entrepreneur Middle East Impact to recognize and celebrate the most prominent business women from the Middle East. On the same day, March 1, 2023, Entrepreneur Middle East will also stage the sixth edition of its flagship Achieving Women Forum at Sofitel The Palm.

Nominations for the 2023 Achieving Women Awards can be submitted HERE by February 15, 2023.

Those interested in attending the 2023 Achieving Women Forum by Entrepreneur Middle East, which will include the 2023 Achieving Women Awards ceremony, can register HERE.

As an ode to the International Women's Day 2023 theme of #EmbraceEquity, this year's edition of the Achieving Women Forum will aim to explore actionable strategies that can help rebuild our world of work to be both inclusive and equitable.

This year's installment of the Achieving Women Forum will feature a mix of keynotes, masterclasses, and panel discussions aimed at building a gender equal world. More information about the agenda can be found HERE.

