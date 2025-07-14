The brand operates with sustainability at its core and follows a conscious approach to fabric consumption to minimize the impact on the environment.

Known for their artistic and distinctive handcrafted quilts and diverse quilting products, Dubai-based quilt brand Quild blends classic quilting techniques with modern, contemporary design, offering a selection of unique and sustainable pieces for fashion as well as home décor.

The brand is the brainchild of Farida Talaat, a talented artist and designer who grew up in Dubai and studied in Canada. She dabbled in arts and crafts, sewing, and fashion design before specializing in designing and sewing quilts and quilted products.

Quild reimagines the old-world craft of traditional quilting. Made of high-quality natural fabrics such as cotton, linen, or a blend of both, their products are as aesthetic as they are functional. Quild's collections and product lines include bed-size quilts, children's quilts, quilted blankets, throws, jackets, hand bags and beach bags, makeup pouches, and other soft furnishings and accessories that can be used around the home. Each piece is meticulously designed to ensure beauty, comfort and functionality all around.

The quilts' artistic appeal doesn't end there, with all quilts being made sustainably using eco-friendly fabric and material. The brand operates with sustainability at its core and follows a conscious approach to fabric consumption to minimize the impact on the environment.

We speak to Farida Talaat about her quilting journey.

Tell us about the early beginnings of Quild. What inspired you to start a quilting business in the UAE?

My passion for quilts began in Dubai in 2017, when I designed and produced my first quilt by myself without any prior training or experience. Then, after moving to Canada, I learned the basics of the craft by connecting with quilting groups and collaborating with quilting professionals in Canada and the United States. I immediately loved quilts because they evoke an authentic old-world feel and a sense of nostalgia.

Describe your creative process, and what steps you take to ensure no two items are alike?

The process of designing any quilt begins with thoughtful planning as to the layout of the colors and patterns of the overall quilt. I then decide on the concept and artistic vision for the piece Then I begin by selecting and arranging fabrics based on color, print and texture. After determining the overall shape, I cut the fabric and expertly hand-sew the quilt using a quilting technique, which involves sewing and passing threads across the surface and bottom of the fabric to secure the layers together, creating a single cohesive quilt. Once the sewing is complete, the final touches are applied like adding a label and ensuring quality.

The process of sewing quilts is a laborious, but it's a fine process that requires artistic flair and dextrous skill. It is also very time-consuming. Each quilt is considered a valuable and unique piece in and of itself because of the amount of work that goes into it. Throughout my work, I brainstorm and take my time in designing and refining my creations. I also focus a lot on hand sewing which ensures that no two pieces are ever alike.

How do you obtain the raw materials you use in manufacturing your products?

All Quild products are made from premium fabrics and fabric blends. I work on purchasing special fabrics and sewing supplies from retail and wholesale traders in the UAE. I also contract wholesale fabric suppliers to import the raw materials I need from around the world. On my trips to Canada and the USA, I visit haberdashery and notions shops to buy unique accoutrements.

Can you share an example of a custom design request from a client and how you brought their vision to life?

One time we received a request from a mother who commissioned a quilt to be made from her daughter's clothes when she was a baby. We cut the small garments to highlight the best parts and then sewed them together in a patchwork style. She was really happy with it as it was a meaningful keepsake for her and her daughter. There are other instances where we receive requests to create 3D quilts or orders that include embroidery of specific words in colored thread, as well as ones with striking vibrant designs.

A client would submit a custom request via an online order. The first step in the design process is conceptualisation where I draw on experience and inspiration to envisage the look of the quilt. I start thinking about the design, taking into consideration the feel of the fabric, texture, material, size, thickness, weight, and final shape. We then begin to create the quilt by cutting the fabric, stitching, quilting and lastly binding. Sometimes we embroider names or birth dates on each quilt, depending on the client's request, to create something truly bespoke.

Then comes packaging. We carefully wrap the order and prepare it for shipping and delivering it directly to the customer. I also make sure to follow up with customers after delivery to ensure their satisfaction and answer their queries.

Can you describe your eco-friendly production practices?

In recent years, we started working a lot on sustainable quilts with 'green' materials and waste-efficient techniques. We select the optimal fabrics for each type of quilt to ensure their efficiency and prolong the life cycle of each product. Most of our quilts are made of sustainably-sourced material; some are made from lightweight smart fabrics that serve dual functions making the quilts suitable for both winter and summer. We also follow intelligent and thoughtful fabric cutting practices to minimize fabric waste. Additionally, we use the surplus of fabric to create quilted products and accessories, creating new one-of-a-kind pieces full of spontaneity and individuality.

Who is your target audience/groups that purchase your products?

We attract several slices of the market and community. Among our most important clients are parents looking to buy baby blankets for their little ones or as gifts to other families with newborns. In addition to art enthusiasts seeking unconventional artistic objects with modern designs. We are often approached by interior designers, home stylists, and real estate staging and marketing firms wanting to stage their properties with unique and eye-catching pieces and quilts as alternatives to paintings. Our quilts can be used as bed spreads, covers for sofas and chairs, but also tablecloths and wall hangings.

How did you finance the project and how are you looking for funding?

In the early stages, the project was financed from my own funds as well as from angel investors. Initially I set a specific budget for it and gradually it started generating profit. With more revenue coming in we then followed a revenue-based financing model and began to use a percentage of revenues to reinvest into the business and repay investors. Lately, we approached other investors for more substantial funding to allow for growth and scaling.

How do you achieve returns and profits from your work, and how do you market the product?

To ensure the project's profitability and achieve optimum returns, we make sure to keep expenses within reasonable limits, in addition to constantly studying the pricing policy and negotiating with wholesale fabric suppliers. Our Marketing is carried out through several channels including displaying our products directly at brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online. We complement this with direct public relations, and advertising through social media and partaking in pop-up markets, exhibitions and events.

What are your plans for the future? Are there any new products or initiatives on the horizon?

We are currently working on launching a new fall collection inspired by the glorious colours of a Canadian fall season. In addition to speaking to a number of e-commerce retailers for potential partnerships over the coming months.

As one of the first quilt art studios in the UAE, we plan on organizing a quilt exhibition in the UAE soon to serve as a collaborative platform for quilting professionals, fabric wholesalers and quilt enthusiasts. We are also preparing to design and create special quilts to celebrate the UAE's 54th National Day in December, 2025. All this while carrying on our operations to fulfill customer orders without interruption.

What advice would you offer ambitious women entrepreneurs, especially those looking to start a business in a niche market like sewing and quilting?

A key piece of advice is to use the skills you acquired during your corporate career to support your business. Also focus on one specialty area and master it, rather than succumb to the pressure of diversifying and offering multiple types of products without a focus on each. Believe in your product and do work you care about. I truly believe that if you attach a personal meaning to your project, its chances of success increase ten-fold!