"From an early age, I was drawn to the transformative power of fashion: the way a garment could change how someone carried themselves, how they entered a room- and over the years, fashion has been my language of expression, a medium through which I've explored identity, femininity, and culture." Summat Iqbal's recollection of her foray into the world of fashion is perhaps the first indicator of why her label SUMMAT –which officially launched in the UAE and the wider Gulf region in May– steers clear of the factors that define fast fashion. "My journey into fashion was never about following fleeting trends—it was about appreciating beauty, craftsmanship, and storytelling," Iqbal continues. "This passion led me to pursue academic and professional paths that deepened my understanding of design, business, and the fashion space. Every step was intentional, building toward creating something meaningful and enduring. So the idea of launching my own label wasn't born from a sudden moment—it was an evolution, a quiet calling that grew stronger over time. I wanted to create a brand that didn't chase seasons or fleeting trends but instead stood as a timeless offering in the luxury space."

SUMMAT's debut collection is thus a carefully curated selection of 15 designs that, with their flowy silhouettes and clean cuts, lend the wearer a regal and refined look. Bridging all of these elements together –literally and figuratively– are the fabrics chosen for the eveningwear gowns. "At SUMMAT, materials are central to the narrative of each piece," Iqbal explains. "For our debut collection, we have primarily worked with high-quality satin while also integrating artisanal embellishments that seek to elevate the experience. What sets our designs apart is a balance of restraint and richness: silhouettes that are powerful yet feminine, details that whisper luxury rather than shout it. Every gown is created in collaboration with a dedicated team of artisans—patternmakers, embroiderers, seamstresses—many of whom have honed their craft in renowned couture ateliers. Choosing the right team is about shared values: precision, patience, and a deep respect for the artistry of garment-making."

While the label's name may have been borrowed from its founder, Iqbal notes that SUMMAT "while eponymous, has become more than a name" for her. "It represents a culmination of personal and creative values," she continues. "Today, it stands for purpose, precision, and power—an invitation for women to embrace understated luxury, crafted with intention. When a woman wears SUMMAT, I want her to feel powerful in her softness, confident in her quiet elegance. It's about evoking a sense of presence—where she feels seen, not for ostentation, but for her grace and strength. A SUMMAT woman embodies sophistication, intentionality, and authenticity. She doesn't seek validation; she commands attention through subtlety and depth."

A little over a month since its launch in the region, SUMMAT aims to build a strong presence in the GCC, particularly in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. "We're striving to connect with a discerning clientele who value exclusivity, craftsmanship, and pieces that hold emotional and aesthetic longevity," Iqbal notes. "Our core operations are rooted in limited-edition eveningwear, with an option for custom orders from clients across the Gulf. Looking forward, we're exploring strategic partnerships in Kuwait and Qatar, with plans to expand our digital footprint to cater to an international audience outside the GCC region."

Image courtesy SUMMAT

All these goals for the label, Iqbal reveals, stem from an evident demand from the region's fashion enthusiasts. "In the Gulf, there's a growing appreciation for custom and limited-edition pieces, driven by a desire for individuality and exclusivity- our market research revealed that nearly 70% of luxury womenswear consumers in the Middle East prioritize uniqueness and craftsmanship over brand logos or overt branding!" she shares. "This insight has reinforced our commitment to creating capsule collections and custom sizes, rather than mass-produced lines. The luxurywear industry offers a unique intimacy between brand and consumer—there's an emotional investment in each piece. This enables brands like ours to build deep, lasting relationships with clients who aren't just purchasing a dress, but acquiring an heirloom of sorts."

Image courtesy SUMMAT

But Iqbal's entrepreneurial journey so far hasn't been without hurdles. "For us, the challenge has been staying true to the ideals of craftsmanship and exclusivity in a world increasingly driven by speed and immediacy," she says. "One of the biggest hurdles has been finding artisans who align with our uncompromising standards. It takes time to build such a team, but it's essential for preserving the integrity of the brand."

However, such pit-stops haven't deterred Iqbal from sticking to her guns. "By not subscribing to trends, SUMMAT makes a quiet but powerful statement: that true luxury is not seasonal.," she reiterates. "A timeless design, for me, is one that transcends the moment of its creation. It holds relevance, beauty, and power today, tomorrow, and years from now. It's about balance—modern yet classic, bold yet restrained. SUMMAT's designs invite women to invest in pieces that evolve with them, that can be worn across milestones without losing their allure."

Image courtesy SUMMAT

It is using this mindset that Iqbal now looks to shape her label's future growth trajectory as well. "Looking ahead, we're excited to expand SUMMAT's presence into key international luxury markets, including Europe and select cities in Asia," she says. "We're also exploring collaborations with artisans to create limited-edition capsule collections that merge global craftsmanship with Middle Eastern aesthetics. Beyond product, we aim to deepen our commitment to sustainability and ethical luxury, ensuring every piece is as responsible as it is beautiful. 2025 marks not just a beginning, but a deeper refinement of our ethos and impact."