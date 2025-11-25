"The more you know yourself — how you react, what drives you, what scares you —the better your chances of success and of living a full life that includes everything that matters."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

Alina Nazarova is the Head of A-Club, the private business and lifestyle community for high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs at Alfa Bank, one of Russia's largest privately owned commercial banks. Under her leadership, A-Club has evolved into a vibrant ecosystem that connects leaders from finance, culture, and innovation through curated events, investment insights, and philanthropic initiatives.

A successful finance leader today, Nazarova notes that her upbringing has taught to have a "careful and respectful relationship with money." "I come from a middle-class family, and everything beyond basic needs I earned on my own," she says. "The most important financial decision for me was more of a lesson: learning not to dwell on losses for too long and instead focusing on creating again. I am not a risky investor. I usually make balanced decisions, always with a plan for the worst-case scenario. Diversification is essential and I never put all my resources into one basket. I also prefer not to take on debt and to rely primarily on myself. For me, money is a tool of freedom and opportunity — not only for myself but also for the people around me."

Recognized for her ability to blend strategic business thinking with a human-centered approach to leadership, Nazarova has also been a strong advocate for projects that promote youth empowerment, mental health, and social inclusion. When asked what piece of advice she'd like to share with women who want to balance career, money and family, Nazarova touches upon the importance of being honest about one's own capabilities and how that defines what burnout could mean for a given individual.

"Also, take time to notice small joys, to thank yourself and those around you," she adds. "Gratitude, in my view, is one of the most powerful sources of energy and motivation. The more you know yourself — how you react, what drives you, what scares you —the better your chances of success and of living a full life that includes everything that matters. Everyone's path is different. Some are born into wealth, others start with nothing; some study for years, others work from a young age. But one trait unites all successful people: discipline, persistence, and the willingness to try again and again until the result comes. And finally, remember that the most valuable resource you have is time. There are only twenty-four hours in a day. Learning how to plan and manage those hours wisely is one of the most essential skills in life and in business."

CAREER "I have never seen my career as a sacrifice. It has always been a conscious choice, one I made at every stage of my life. There were compromises, of course, but never sacrifices. One of those compromises came during my student years. Right after finishing school, I began working and studying at the same time. Looking back, I am proud that I never gave up in difficult moments, that I stayed true to my principles, and that I managed to build a professional life without giving up my family. And if I were to name one thing I value most in my career, it would be the strong team I have built around me — people who respect individuality, trust one another, and are not afraid to dream big and take bold steps together."

MONEY "It's important to remember that smart financial decisions are not about taking big risks. They are about steady, sustainable growth. Make choices with your long-term goals in mind, and don't hesitate to seek advice from financial professionals. Diversification remains the best way to protect yourself from losses. And of course, investing in education — your own and your children's — is one of the most valuable and future-oriented investments you can make."

LIFE "By the time I turned forty, I made an important discovery: energy is not endless. You have to learn how to recharge and give yourself breaks. That, too, is part of the work. One of the best ways to protect your energy is to delegate routine tasks. It frees your time and mind for what truly matters — strategy, creativity, and growth. The ability to delegate is a form of personal freedom. It creates space for new opportunities and better decisions."

SUCCESS "To be honest, my understanding of success has evolved over time. Early in my career, success meant earning my first significant income. Later it became about recognition, about how much I was valued, what title I held, and how visible my work was. But eventually, I reached those goals and realised that even with all the external signs of success, happiness was not necessarily there. That was when new questions appeared, questions about meaning. What am I creating for myself, for my family, for my team and clients? What the story of my life is really about? Those questions changed everything."