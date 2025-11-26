"For me, the definition of success today means freedom in decision-making, the ability to choose how I spend my time, who I work with, and what I create and how I prioritize."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

For Anastasia Taratina, there has been a simple mindset that has defined her varied career so far– "It's the moment you step out of your comfort zone and fully accept that everything now depends on you, that you get closer to your dreams," she says. After all, it was following a decade of leading her own business UM Consulting —a Public Relations (PR), consulting and marketing platform— that she decided to move onto her next venture: InSync Innovate, a tech-driven PR and communications brand.

"It was in 2021 I decided that I was ready for the next challenge and international expansion with InSync Innovate," Taratina explains. "And that's probably what I'm most proud of, that I wasn't afraid to take that step. My motto is simple: movement is life. You must always move forward. Life, including professional life, is a journey, not a destination. I took the risk and built companies that grow, evolve, and run international projects with clients all over the world. I don't have fear when it comes to projects: if a client approaches me with something that excites me, I always say, "I'm in, all in." That's exactly how it happened with the WE Convention — almost four years ago, when Mila Semeshkina, Founder of WE Council and WE Convention, invited me to join the project as a Communications Director."

Indeed, today, Taratina is also the Director of PR and Communications at WE Convention, the global platform that unites women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers to drive social and economic impact. With extensive experience in brand strategy, event communications, and media relations, she plays a key role in shaping the convention's global voice and positioning. Her work focuses on amplifying female leadership narratives and creating meaningful partnerships that promote diversity, innovation, and empowerment across industries.

When asked what has been the toughest decision of her career so far, she says: "It was to leave the security of a corporation and start my own business! During the first few years, you work purely for your reputation, for your clients. I would say, it was rather challenging not to spend net-profit during the first few years and re-invest in business. But that decision completely changed the trajectory of my life."

Known for her dynamic leadership and international outlook, Taratina continues to champion initiatives that foster collaboration and elevate purpose-driven storytelling on a global scale.

CAREER "If I could share one mindset shift, it would be this: stay open to opportunities, even when they arrive disguised as challenges. Trust your inner voice. Be brave enough to start again when needed, and humble enough to say "thank you" to the people who walk beside you: your partners, family, and colleagues. Every experience — every rise and fall — is part of your personal evolution. Don't hide your journey — share it. Your story, with all its imperfections, is what defines you as a true professional."

MONEY "I believe it's essential to understand the basic laws of money — how it moves, grows, and multiplies. In business, strong financial planning is essential, it's the foundation for success. And one more rule I live by: in the first three years, never take the net profit out of your business. By the way, a very useful book for me about money is The Richest Man in Babylon by George Samuel Clason."

LIFE "For me there is only one recipe for well-being is disci- pline in what you do, how you feel and how you perform. I learned that no matter how talented or inspired you are, consistency and discipline is a key to success and well-being. Discipline, consistency and trust are the real strategy that works in the long run in business, in com- munications, and reputation building. I train three times a week, walk at least 10,000 steps every day, and read for at least thirty minutes daily. And finally, once I heard a saying that happiness is also a muscle that needs to be trained. I am a totally happy person both professionally and personally, and this foundation gives me the feeling of well-being even if I work long hours, have ongoing deadlines and have multiple tasks at once."

SUCCESS "For me, the definition of success today means freedom in decision-making, the ability to choose how I spend my time, who I work with, and what I create and how I prioritize."