Andrea Gontkovičová is the Vice President of Corporate Affairs for South and Southeast Asia (SSEA), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Philip Morris International (PMI). In this capacity, she leads external engagement and regulatory affairs across PMI's largest geographical region. Prior to her current role, Andrea served as Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of Philip Morris Czech Republic, overseeing the company's operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Andrea began her career with Philip Morris Slovakia in 1997, and over the years has held positions of increasing responsibility across Corporate Affairs, Commercial Development, and Smoke-Free Products, both in Central Europe and at PMI's Operations Center in Lausanne, Switzerland. In recognition of her leadership and contributions, Andrea has received multiple prestigious awards from governments in the countries where she has served.

CAREER

"I came to the point when I turned down a role that offered me more seniority, more money, more spotlight, but less purpose. It was very courageous of me to decline this offer and ask for a completely different one. I was taking a huge risk, considering how the process works in a corporation. However, I was convinced that this was the right thing to do and I managed to convince the key stakeholders. It worked out very well and I found myself to be truly energized and even more committed to succeed. We spent a lot of time doing our job, whether we are planning it, thinking about it or executing it. Thus to be in the right position, is very important. The right choice fuels our curiosity, dedication and drive and that results in strong performance and success. That is a win win for us, our team and our employer."

MONEY

"Money is important but not the most important thing. If we have a great idea for business, an idea that will bring more success and better results, the money will be found and provided. For me, budgeting is more about having visibility on the options available and consequent prioritization. It is not about limitations or restrictions. It is similar in the private life. I also believe in transparency within families. Talking about money openly, about goals, fears, and trade-offs, builds trust and teaches the next generation to see money as a tool and an enabler."

LIFE

"It is essential to take good care of ourselves. Go back to the roots, unplug, take a rest. If we are "all in", we are like athletes. We have moments when we need to perform at our best and for those we need to get ready. It is about training and much more. Going back to the roots, regular recovery of our minds, souls and bodies is essential. It is having a chat with the loved one, sharing a meal with my sons, going for a swim, taking a walk along the beach. All these small acts create mental clarity and energy for what comes next. Also, I am surrounded by people whom I can trust, who read me and remind me to pause when I'm moving too fast or when it is just too much. They are my "health insurance" agents. Protecting our well-being is really about understanding our limits and creating space to sustain our best self, for ourselves and for others."

SUCCESS

"In my twenties, success was a synonym of achievements: titles, cars and promotions. In my thirties, it turned into the level of influence and impact. Today, it's about purpose and ability to bring something better to society at large. I would encourage everybody who is thinking about "going all in" to find the best fit for them. Your mission and fulfillment are essential. Your circle of "health insurance" helps too. Create it and protect it. If all this works, you are set for an exciting and fulfilling journey."