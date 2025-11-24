WE Convention 2025: Andrea Gontkovičová, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, SSEA, CIS and MEA, Philip Morris International (PMI) "I came to the point when I turned down a role that offered me more seniority, more money, more spotlight, but less purpose. However, I was convinced that this was the right thing to do and I managed to convince the key stakeholders. It worked out very well and I found myself to be truly energized and even more committed to succeed.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East
Andrea Gontkovičová,Vice President, Corporate Affairs, SSEA, CIS & MEA Philip Morris International (PMI)

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

Andrea Gontkovičová is the Vice President of Corporate Affairs for South and Southeast Asia (SSEA), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Philip Morris International (PMI). In this capacity, she leads external engagement and regulatory affairs across PMI's largest geographical region. Prior to her current role, Andrea served as Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of Philip Morris Czech Republic, overseeing the company's operations in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. Andrea began her career with Philip Morris Slovakia in 1997, and over the years has held positions of increasing responsibility across Corporate Affairs, Commercial Development, and Smoke-Free Products, both in Central Europe and at PMI's Operations Center in Lausanne, Switzerland. In recognition of her leadership and contributions, Andrea has received multiple prestigious awards from governments in the countries where she has served.

CAREER
"I came to the point when I turned down a role that offered me more seniority, more money, more spotlight, but less purpose. It was very courageous of me to decline this offer and ask for a completely different one. I was taking a huge risk, considering how the process works in a corporation. However, I was convinced that this was the right thing to do and I managed to convince the key stakeholders. It worked out very well and I found myself to be truly energized and even more committed to succeed. We spent a lot of time doing our job, whether we are planning it, thinking about it or executing it. Thus to be in the right position, is very important. The right choice fuels our curiosity, dedication and drive and that results in strong performance and success. That is a win win for us, our team and our employer."

MONEY
"Money is important but not the most important thing. If we have a great idea for business, an idea that will bring more success and better results, the money will be found and provided. For me, budgeting is more about having visibility on the options available and consequent prioritization. It is not about limitations or restrictions. It is similar in the private life. I also believe in transparency within families. Talking about money openly, about goals, fears, and trade-offs, builds trust and teaches the next generation to see money as a tool and an enabler."

LIFE
"It is essential to take good care of ourselves. Go back to the roots, unplug, take a rest. If we are "all in", we are like athletes. We have moments when we need to perform at our best and for those we need to get ready. It is about training and much more. Going back to the roots, regular recovery of our minds, souls and bodies is essential. It is having a chat with the loved one, sharing a meal with my sons, going for a swim, taking a walk along the beach. All these small acts create mental clarity and energy for what comes next. Also, I am surrounded by people whom I can trust, who read me and remind me to pause when I'm moving too fast or when it is just too much. They are my "health insurance" agents. Protecting our well-being is really about understanding our limits and creating space to sustain our best self, for ourselves and for others."

SUCCESS
"In my twenties, success was a synonym of achievements: titles, cars and promotions. In my thirties, it turned into the level of influence and impact. Today, it's about purpose and ability to bring something better to society at large. I would encourage everybody who is thinking about "going all in" to find the best fit for them. Your mission and fulfillment are essential. Your circle of "health insurance" helps too. Create it and protect it. If all this works, you are set for an exciting and fulfilling journey."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff