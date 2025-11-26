"For me, success is waking up every day inspired, creating something that carries meaning, and seeing people connect emotionally with what we do."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

It was in 2011, that Angela Orlov, who studied diplomacy and fine art at Sotheby's and Christie's, transitioned from real estate and interior design to the world of high jewelry, when she co-founded Monaco-based luxury jewelry house ORLOV with her husband, gemstone expert Christian Orlov.

At ORLOV, she designs exquisite gemstone creations handcrafted in Valenza, Italy—a style she describes as "native opulence," reflecting both power and elegance. Orlov defines her approach to jewelry production as being highly personalized— a process where she ensures that each client feels like a curator rather than a customer. "Looking back, my biggest achievement isn't one collection," she says. "It's building a brand that has a meaning and identity, and seeing women connect with our pieces - that's what makes me proud every day."

ORLOV's striking diamond cuffs and sculptural chokers have been worn by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez, earning the brand a devoted global following. In 2025, Orlov expanded the brand's presence to the Middle East with its first flagship boutique at Dubai's Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, introducing the region to her luminous vision of contemporary high jewelry.

CAREER "For me, independence is the most valuable capital. Avoid outside investors at the start - let your vision grow on its own strength - stay independent for as long as possible. If your business model is strong, it can finance itself. Independence gives you creative freedom - and that's priceless. I've also learned that to perform your best, you have to take care of yourself first. Balance doesn't mean slowing down; it means keeping your energy, health, and happiness alive while you keep moving forward."

MONEY "The hardest money-related decision was to reinvest everything back into ORLOV's growth instead of taking the safer path. We chose to stay fully independent - no investors, no banks - so that every creative and strategic decision would remain true to our vision. But that decision changed everything: it allowed ORLOV to grow organically, to maintain its soul, and to stand today among the great jewelry houses while remaining entirely free."

LIFE "When you go all in professionally, it takes everything - your energy, emotions, and focus. And when you're passionate about what you do, it's easy to forget about yourself. That's why it's so important to stay organised, protect your balance, and keep a healthy lifestyle - this is the most important thing to keep your life healthy in the long run. For me, sleep is essential. I try to stay active, spend time outdoors, and do things that clear my mind. And of course, being with my family helps me recharge - it's where I find calm and strength to start again."

SUCCESS "My idea of success has changed a lot over the years. In the beginning, success meant growth - to prove myself, to be seen, to make something real out of a dream. But with time, I realised that true success is simply doing what you love and doing it your own way. For me, success is waking up every day inspired, creating something that carries meaning, and seeing people connect emotionally with what we do. That's the most beautiful reward. And of course, balance matters too. Real success is when you can build, create, and achieve - but still have time to live, to love, and to enjoy your life."