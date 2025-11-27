You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

Farah Zafar is a trailblazing entrepreneur and corporate executive redefining the future of technology, finance, and social media. She is the co-founder and CEO of Lyvely, a UAE- born platform revolutionizing the creator and gig economy by merging video calls, social media and e-commerce into one seamless ecosystem.

Powered by its native currency, LVLY Token, Lyvely enables creators to monetize authentically and gamify engagement. Lyvely has been recognized as "Social Platform of the Year" by Entrepreneur Middle East and Farah Zafar was awarded as the "Innovator" by Mastercard Women SME Leaders Award.

In addition to Lyvely, Farah is also the Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer of Phoenix Group. Zafar led the company's historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2023, making Phoenix the first privately-owned crypto mining and blockchain entity to be listed in the Middle East. Phoenix is one of the worlds' leading bitcoin miners with global operations across mining, hosting, trading, investments and its recent pivot to AI.

Zafar's career spans high-impact roles at Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Dubai Holding, where she spearheaded transformative initiatives shaping the GCC's investment and digital landscapes, where she worked for the Ruler of Dubai and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Today, she is celebrated not only as a visionary founder, but also as a Rockstar CEO, inspiring the next generation of innovators to build with courage, creativity, and purpose.

Her mission is bold: To elevate humanity by helping people turn passion into prosperity through Lyvely's social networking and monetisation platform, to empower millions to dream bigger and monetise their online presence, on their terms.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION