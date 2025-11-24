You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.



Lusine Avakimyan is the founder and Creative Director of MUAR Jewels, a Dubai-based fine jewelry brand known for its fusion of cultural symbolism and contemporary design. As is often the case with visionary entrepreneurs, the inspiration to launch the brand came from a keen need to see something different in the market–and in Avakimyan's case, a brand that captured the global experiences she'd had. "Every country I lived in gave me a different language of beauty," she says. "Armenia taught me symbolism and roots. France — elegance and refinement. Russia — emotional depth and strength. The UAE — modernity, light, and limitless possibility. Over the years, I often couldn't find jewelry that reflected all these sides of me — so I began creating it myself. I collaborated with artisans, designing pieces that carried fragments of different cultures and emotions. Women around me began to notice, to ask, to connect — and I realized that this dialogue of cultures, of feminine power and grace, deserved its own voice."

Indeed, by drawing inspiration from her Armenian heritage and international experiences across France, Russia, and the UAE, Avakimyan has created pieces that embody strength, emotion, and modern femininity. "MUAR is a brand that celebrates women of every background, blending the strength of heritage with the radiance of modern femininity," she explains. "It's not just jewelry; it's light captured in form — a symbol of the woman who creates, transforms, and leads with both beauty and intention.Today, I'm proud that MUAR has become a brand recognized for its vision — where every piece is both an investment and an emotion."

Under her leadership, MUAR has become recognized for its emphasis on craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and timeless artistry. Each collection reflects her belief that jewelry should be more than adornment — it should be a story of identity, heritage, and light. But not every phase of the entrepreneur's journey has necessarily been smooth sailing. "Choosing to invest my own capital into creating collections during periods of global gold price volatility was one of the hardest decisions," Avakimyan recalls. "There were moments when prices changed dramatically overnight — but I knew that pausing creativity because of fear would cost more in the long run. It taught me to think in cycles, not in moments — every market dip eventually rewards those who build with long-term vision." Having derived valuable lessons through her own ups and downs so far, Avakimyan thus has a very simple piece of advice for fellow female pioneers and innovators. "Don't chase perfection, chase consistency! When your purpose is clear and your values are strong, even volatility becomes part of your strength."

CAREER

"Running a jewelry brand means living between markets, metal prices, and creativity — balance is non-negotiable. I've learned to make discipline my ally: I start each day early, review numbers, but then consciously switch to the creative side — sketching, planning campaigns, or reflecting in silence. Protecting your energy means creating rhythm. You can't control the gold market, but you can control your inner state — and that's where true clarity comes from."

MONEY

"I always keep a reserve, because in jewelry, margins can vanish with a single market fluctuation. I invest in timeless- ness, not trends — both in products and in people. I believe indiversifying across materials, markets, and audiences, and I never cut costs where quality defines reputation. Real luxury is precision — and these principles have helped MUAR grow from a creative idea into a sustainable business."

LIFE

"My advice: don't chase perfection, chase consistency. Whenyour purpose is clear and your values are strong, even volatil- ity becomes part of your strength."

SUCCESS

"At the beginning, success meant growth, expansion, and numbers. Now it's about resilience — the ability to stay steady when everything around you changes. In an industry driven by global pricing and taste fluctuations, success is not about avoiding risk — it's about mastering it."