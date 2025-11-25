You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

Marwa Kaabour is a CMO-level executive and international bestselling author with over 25 years of experience in building and leading strategic marketing communications across the Middle East. Renowned for her ability to establish marketing functions from the ground up, she has played a pivotal role in shaping the brand and communication strategies of prominent global and regional organizations.

When looking back on her journey so far, Kabbour is quick to note that taking some calculated risks has been fundamental to her long-term success. "I took risks — the kind that come with stepping into rooms where you might be the only woman, or the youngest voice at the table," she shares. "I moved between worlds: from creative agencies to media, from retail floors to corporate boardrooms. Each shift was a gamble — but also a growth spurt. If I look back, my career reads like a collage of experiences that all taught me one thing: fortune truly favors the curious. It rewards those who ask questions, who experiment, who don't wait for perfect timing. Going all-in, for me, meant accepting that the only constant in this industry — and in life — is change. And instead of fearing it, I chose to dance with it."

Today, Kabbour's wealth of expertise spans brand development, corporate communications, and marketing transformation—helping businesses navigate complex markets with clarity and purpose. Beyond that, however, she is also a distinguished author and sought-after speaker, Kaabour is celebrated for her thought leadership on marketing excellence, brand storytelling, and organizational growth.

When asked to share practical money tips that could help fellow female professionals, Kabbour keeps her response blatantly honest. "I'll speak for myself — I come from the breed of busy corporate professionals who are constantly juggling demanding jobs and equally demanding families. So let's be honest: most of us don't have the luxury of sitting around building personal crypto portfolios or managing ten different side hustles."

"Don't take financial tips from YouTube or TikTok– please," Kabbour urges. "If you're a professional who has spent years mastering your craft, you should also value the expertise of people who have mastered theirs. Just as you wouldn't self-diagnose a medical condition, you shouldn't crowdsource your financial future from your friends, your partner, or internet influencers chasing views."

Kabbour also notes that it is necessary to take advice from relevant professionals. "Build a long-term plan with someone who understands your goals, your lifestyle, and your risk appetite," she adds. "Because the only true financial win is the one that's sustainable — the one that grows quietly and steadily while you're busy growing your career and your life. And remember, financial planning isn't just about what's in the bank or the stock market. It's about your mindset. It's about how you see money — not as something that defines your worth, but as something that enables your choices."

Having consistently championed innovation, collaboration, and strategic foresight throughout her career, Kabbour has been instrumental in inspiring countless teams and leaders to align communication with vision and impact. To the leaders of tomorrow, she imparts a simple yet profound message. "We're stepping into an era defined by artificial general intelligence — a time when collective intelligence might outsmart individual wisdom. And yes, that can be unsettling. But it can also be extraordinary. Because what if AI doesn't replace us, but rather releases us — from the repetitive, from the routine — so that we can focus on what's deeply human: empathy, creativity, connection, and purpose? So, success today isn't about titles or trophies. It's about relevance. It's about staying curious enough to evolve, courageous enough to unlearn, and humble enough to keep listening — even to the machines. At the end of the day, going all in isn't about having it all. It's about being all of who you are — fully, unapologetically, and with a deep sense of purpose in whatever the future brings."

CAREER "Resilience is one of my core values. Whether you're an entrepreneur or a corporate professional, both paths demand it. Resilience isn't about being unshakable; it's about walking through discomfort with faith that better days are ahead. It's about embracing change as part of your growth, not the end of it. At the heart of it all, authenticity, growth, and resilience are my compass. When you live by your values, even the busiest seasons don't break you — they shape you."

MONEY "For me, money has always been about freedom. Not luxury — freedom. The ability to make choices on your own terms. Over the years, my money mindset has evolved tremendously. When you're young, you chase quick wins and fast returns — you think success should happen overnight. But the truth is, wealth, like wisdom, takes time. It took me decades to arrive where I am today, and I've learned that the real power of money lies in how it supports your peace of mind. I've built what I call my peace fund — the essentials that give me stabil- ity: a retirement plan, an emergency cushion, and a base that allows me to breathe. Once those foundations are in place, then comes what I call the freedom fund — the part that fuels your dreams, your creative projects, and the parts of you that still want to explore and play."

LIFE "I've dedicated my life to a corporate career, and I genuinely believe the world still needs people who are fully committed to building within organisations — to shaping cultures, not just companies. But the trick, I've learned, isn't about achieving a work–life balance. It's about finding a work–life blend that feels authentic to you — one that allows your personal and professional selves to coexist, not compete. As a mother, I've found a deep purpose in showing my children that women can dream big, lead boldly, and still show up for their families. My kids often tag along to events or visit the office; they've seen the behind-the-scenes of big projects, the late nights, the triumphs, and the stumbles. I want them to know that their mother isn't perfect — she's human, passionate, and resilient."

SUCCESS "Early in my career, success meant creativity and inspiration. It was about being the one with the fresh ideas and the bold campaigns. But today, leadership has shifted. Success in the 21st century is about adaptability — it's about how fast we can learn, adopt technology, and lead with emotional intelligence in a world that's constantly rewriting its own rules."