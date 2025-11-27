You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East. A seasoned FMCG leader with more than 22 years of experience in the Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) sector Mary Gukasyan is known for her entrepreneurial mindset and commitment to excellence, as well as a well- balanced and strategic approach to leadership. She currently serves as the Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Kraft Heinz. Before that, she led Kraft Heinz Russia—a role she accepted driven by her ambition to create greater impact. "At one point, I was part of a company where I held shares that would have matured in a few years; a significant amount, financially," she recalls. "But I had a bigger dream: to lead an organization. When I received an offer for a Managing Director position elsewhere, I had to choose between comfort and ambition. Walking away from those shares was one of the hardest financial decisions I've ever made. But I knew that leadership and growth were worth more than any short-term gain. Looking back, it was the right decision. That moment reaffirmed my belief that taking calculated risks, when guided by clarity and composure, always pays off in the long run." For Gukasyan, her journey so far has in many ways redefined what she considers stability and success. "Success without balance is unsustainable," she explains. "I've learned that financial and emotional security are deeply connected. Keeping a safety net - both financially and mentally - is essential. I always set something aside for unforeseen times and invest in ways that bring stability." Today, as Managing Director for the MEA region at Kraft Heinz, Gukasyan has delivered record-breaking net sales growth and led significant structural transformations across the zone. In her tenure so far, she has prioritized key initiatives and established offices in strategic locations, earning Great Place To Work certifications in Egypt and Dubai. Deeply committed to professional equality, she actively supports initiatives that empower women, people with disabilities, and youth, while advancing Kraft Heinz's ESG agenda across the region. "Stepping into the role of Managing Director wasn't just a promotion; it was a responsibility to lead, to create impact, and to nurture people," Gukasyan says. "My proudest achievement is not a title or a number, but the journey of establishing Kraft Heinz in Russia - from its legal entity to its culture - and watching it grow into a successful, people-driven organization. Seeing colleagues thrive and a culture of ownership take root is something I'll always carry with pride."

CAREER "My advice would be having a long-term ambition but always paired it with a short-term vision. Knowing where you want to go, but not losing sight of where you are. And above all, staying pragmatic. Passion drives you, but practicality sustains you."

MONEY "Managing money is deeply personal, but discipline and purpose make all the difference. I live by a few simple principles. I set aside at least 10% of my income for "rainy days." A large portion goes toward education - for my children and for myself. Learning never stops, and I see it as the most valuable investment of all. I also invest in real estate because it brings both security and long-term value. Beyond that, I look for ways to diversify; not to chase returns, but to build resilience. In the end, it's about accumulating wealth but also about creating peace of mind and freedom of choice."

LIFE "I never stop learning. I constantly seek new skills, explore emerging areas, and deepen the ones I already have. Growth doesn't stop when you reach a senior role; in fact, that's when it matters most. It keeps you agile, grounded, and adaptable to whatever the future brings."

SUCCESS "Early in my career, success meant progress; a new title, a bigger responsibility, a visible achievement. But over time, I realized success is not about pace; it's about purpose. It's defined by the quality of the risks you take and the way you navigate them. Today, success for me means building something that lasts, teams, trust, and impact."