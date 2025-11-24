WE Convention 2025: Nawal El Moutawakel, Olympic gold medallist, and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "To anyone seeking to balance career, money, and life, I would say: be clear about your values, never lose sight of why you are running your race."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur ME
Nawal El Moutawakel, Olympic gold medallist, and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC)

This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

Nawal El Moutawakel is the first Arab, African, and Muslim woman to win an Olympic gold medal (400m hurdles, Los Angeles 1984). A former Moroccan Minister of Youth and Sports and long-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, she is a global advocate for women's empowerment, youth development, and equality of opportunity through sport and leadership.

She recalls her decision to focus on athletics as one where "the risk was tremendous." "There was the possibility of failure on the world stage, yes, but also facing social criticism," El Moutawakel says. "But in 1984, when I won the Olympic gold medal in Los Angeles, it was not just a personal victory; it was a victory for all Arab and African women. That moment defined my path and my lifelong commitment to sport: to prove that with discipline, courage, and conviction, cultural and social barriers can be overcome."

CAREER and MONEY "To anyone seeking to balance career, money, and life, I would say: be clear about your values, never lose sight of why you are running your race. Success is not just about titles or wealth —it is about staying true to your convictions while contributing positively to the world."

LIFE
"Balance is the key. For me, it has always been about discipline: managing time wisely, setting clear priorities. I also believe in nurturing both body and mind: regular physical activity, quality time with loved ones, and surrounding oneself with people who support your goals. And never forget to celebrate small wins — they are the fuel that sustains long- term motivation."

SUCCESS
"At first, success meant crossing the finish line first. Later, it took on a deeper meaning: opening doors for those who would come after me. Today, success is about inspiring others, passing on knowledge, and leaving a lasting legacy. All of this is what the Olympic Movement does day in and day out."
