Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach-Jauncey is a Filipino-German actress, model, television host, and humanitarian best known for being crowned Miss Universe 2015. Born in Stuttgart, Germany, and raised in the Philippines, Wurtzbach-Jauncey began her career in entertainment at a young age under the screen name Pia Romero, appearing in television shows and films before entering the world of pageantry. At a very young age, following the separation of her parents, she learnt

"Every peso I earned from modeling and acting went to supporting my family," Wurtzbach- Jauncey recalls. "It was not just about being in front of the camera after a point–it was about survival. I had to do well, not for fame, but because our household depended on it. That experience, though painful, taught me the value of hard work, discipline, and money at an age when most kids were just discovering hobbies. I would not call it a tragedy anymore. It was a defining moment. It gave me grit and a purpose that has never left me. Turning that loss into fuel is one of the things I am most proud of because it shaped not just my career but who I became as a woman."

Indeed, it was that determination and grace that earned her the Miss Universe Philippines title after multiple attempts, which ultimately led to her historic Miss Universe win in 2015.

Beyond the spotlight, Wurtzbach-Jauncey has built a reputation as a global advocate for HIV/AIDS awareness, gender equality, and mental health. She has worked closely with UNICEF and other organizations to champion social causes, using her platform to inspire confidence and authenticity among young women. In recent years, she has expanded her influence as a host, author, and entrepreneur, while continuing to embody resilience and purpose. Married to Scottish entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, founder of Beautiful Destinations, Wurtzbach-Jauncey balances her life between advocacy, creativity, and a global lifestyle.

When asked to share some nuggets of wisdom, the multifaceted Wurtzbach-Jauncey warns against two vices: choosing financially lucrative opportunities that don't align with one's values, and prioritizing quick gains. "I learned that every 'yes' has a cost," she says. "If a project does not fit your brand or your integrity, the short-term reward is not worth the long-term confusion it creates for your career. Another difficult decision was investing in myself instead of chasing instant gratification. I used to save money for new clothes or gadgets, but later I realized that education, training, and personal growth give a far better return. It is not easy to turn down a paycheck but those decisions built the foundation for the stability I have today. Sometimes the best financial move is not what you earn. It is what you choose to walk away from."

CAREER

"If I could give one mindset shift, it would be this - Do not chase money, chase stability. When you are stable, the money flows naturally. And when you have peace, you can show up for others better. True success is being able to sleep peacefully and wake up inspired to help someone else."

MONEY

"When I was starting out, I made two promises to myself. Never accumulate debt, and always have a safety net. Debt slows you down. It keeps you up at night and robs you of focus. That is why I did not get my first credit card until after Miss Universe. I used a debit card, worked with what I had, and avoided the trap of spending money I did not earn yet. I also learned to always save something, even a small amount. It is not for shopping or sales. It is for emergencies because life will always surprise you. And one more thing, never lend money. If you want to help, give what you can without expecting it back. Money can change relationships faster than you think. The bottom line is to stay debt-free, save consistently, and spend wisely. These sound simple, but they are what allowed me to build peace and freedom later on."

LIFE

"The first thing I learned is that discipline does not mean burnout. You can be ambitious and still take care of yourself. Early in my career, I thought I had to say yes to everything be- cause I was afraid the offers would stop coming. The truth is,boundaries protect your longevity. I now treat my energy like currency. I plan my week around rest just as much as work. I take care of my body, I try to eat well, I sleep properly, and I move. I also keep a small circle of people I can trust and talk to because mental health is a huge part of success. Going all in does not mean losing yourself in the process. It means giving your best without breaking your spirit. You cannot pour from an empty cup, and sometimes the bravest thing you can do for your career is to slow down."

SUCCESS

"My definition of success used to be about work, closing big deals, ticking off achievements, and earning more. Over time, I realized success also means peace. It means sleeping eight hours with no anxiety and knowing you can say no to some- thing that does not serve you. Peace of mind is a luxury that money cannot buy. Having the choice to rest, to pause, or to focus on your well-being, that is real success. When you reach a stable point, it is also about giving back. It feels fulfilling to help others who are just starting, as long as you are in a posi- tion to do so without draining yourself."