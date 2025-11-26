This article is featured in our special WE Convention 2025 supplement, a collaborative publication by the WE Council and Entrepreneur Middle East.

A Respected Figure in the global beauty industry, Tatiana Volodina is often celebrated for her sharp strategic vision and talent for reimagining beauty retail on an international scale. Over the years, she has held key leadership roles at Shiseido and Estée Lauder Companies—experiences that honed her expertise in brand building, consumer engagement, and global business strategy. With more than two decades of executive experience, she has played a major role in redefining how consumers interact with beauty brands.

As President of the LETOILE Group, Tatiana today leads one of the world's most influential beauty retail networks. "One of the projects I am most proud of was something truly unique," Volodina shares. "From 2013 to 2019, every year we sent all of our consultants with more than one year of experience at LETOILE to Paris. Every summer, these women were given the chance to travel, learn, and experience something unforgettable. By 2019, we had sent 5,000 people to Paris. It was not just a trip, but a combination of training, motivation, and discovery. Our consultants met with partners and brands, explored the city, and built memories that will last a lifetime. For many of them, it was their first time in France, and the experience opened their eyes both professionally and personally. I will always remember this project. It was large- scale, emotional, and deeply rewarding. What makes me proud is that our company was able to give thousands of people not only knowledge and professional growth, but also the gift of inspiration and joy."

Today, the LETOILE Group operates over 1,000 stores across 250 cities in Russia, along with locations in the CIS, Qatar, and the UAE. LETOILE also offers a meticulously curated portfolio of over 500 global brands, including around 100 niche brands, many of them introduced to these markets for the very first time.

But ask Volodina what her life's greatest professional achievement is, and the beauty guru refuses to pinpoint it to one moment. "My greatest achievement is not just one project or company, but the fact that I built a path where opportunities for myself and my family are limitless, and where I can also create opportunities for others," she declares.

CAREER "As an entrepreneur, you must be willing to take risks. Without risk, there is no growth, and without growth, a business cannot survive. But I also believe every risk must be calculated. It is about taking responsibility for the next step, moving forward with courage, but always with a clear understanding of the possible outcomes."

MONEY "Right after university, I was offered a position with a very high salary. At the time, it was extremely tempting, and saying no felt almost impossible. But when I researched the company, I realised that although the money was good, I would have no room to grow. I wouldn't be able to develop the business,drive change, or realise my own potential. Turning it down was one of the hardest financial decisions I have ever made. Yet looking back, I know it was the right one. Sometimes you have to walk away from what looks like an incredible offer in order to stay true to your long-term strategy and vision. That choice set the course for everything I have achieved since."

LIFE "The key is priorities– you must set them clearly, in line with your values. Equally important is discipline — especially time management. Only with clear structure and respect for your own schedule can you protect balance. These are not just words. They are habits you must actively practice every day if you want to succeed without losing yourself in the process of going 'all-in.'"

SUCCESS "For me, true success is living in harmony with yourself. It cannot be measured only in money or material achievements. The most important thing in my life is my family and their happiness. Over time, I have learned that success is not just about what you build professionally, but about creating a life where your loved ones thrive alongside you."